Three months ago I didn’t have an internship and I was frantically applying everywhere I could find. One morning after I moved back home from school due to COVID-19, I got an email from someone at the Hoosier State Press Association. I had applied for their internship in January and, to be honest, I forgot about it. The email told me to respond if I was accepting or declining the internship. I’ve never typed so fast in my life. As fast as I could type I accepted and apologized for not responding sooner. I didn’t know I was offered the internship so I looked back into my junk folder and sure enough, there it was.
Hi, my name is Jacob Musselman, like the applesauce if you’ve ever had that. I am the HSPA summer Pulliam intern at The News Sun. I hope that I can give you a little insight into who I am so if you see me you’ll know a little about me.
I was born in Indianapolis but grew up in Lawrenceburg, a suburb of Cincinnati. In high school, I didn’t do anything related to journalism. I never read a newspaper, and never ever thought I would work at one. Going into my freshman year of college I declared as a criminal justice major. I think it was partially because I liked “Blue Bloods,” “Alaska State Troopers” and “Live PD.” But on my first day of freshman orientation, I met somebody from the journalism department and they showed me all the department had to offer. Needless to say, I was hooked.
During my freshman year, I was in an intro journalism class and my professor, a 15-year veteran at CNN, told my class that if we wanted to get a job in the journalism field that we NEED to get involved. As antisocial as I am, I forced myself to go to a freshman club fair. I knew what organization I had to talk to and as soon as it opened, I found them as soon as I could, found out when the first meeting was and the rest is history.
I joined The Ball State Daily News, Ball State’s student-run newspaper in January 2019. Originally I joined as a news reporter but after my first few stories, I transitioned to a photographer and eventually the photo editor. So if you see me anywhere in the community, I’ll probably have my camera with me, so don’t be scared.
My first week here has been fun. My first day I drove around and “got lost with a camera” as Steve, my editor says, which is what I love to do because that’s how you find those fun, different stories. In my opinion, jumping into the field is the best way to learn.
The journalism world is in weird times right now, in the age of COVID-19 and nothing being open makes it a little scary, but I’m ready to get out and see what all Kendallville has to offer.
