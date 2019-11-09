As I have written about before, I love fall. I am one of those people that like pumpkin-flavored things. I know some of you are rolling your eyes right now, but there are many of us! I want a pumpkin latte, a pumpkin cookie, pumpkin muffin, pumpkin crunch dessert. Well, I believe you are getting a picture of my love for this season.
It is not just the flavorings of fall that make me happy, it’s the beauty of the season. God paints a masterpiece with transforming our woods, trees, forests, and more into something only artists could see in their mind’s eye! If that were not enough, I am also a football nut, so this is in full swing now.
All of those things are great, but what I like about fall is pausing to be thankful.
We run through our lives, complaining at every turn. The drive-through was too slow. The waitress messed up my order. Gas prices are going up. People are rude at the store; have you been shopping on a Saturday lately? Oh my! People can be heard to say:
“My kids don’t call.”
“My kids only call when they want something.”
“It is cold outside, and I wish it were summer.”
“It is hot outside, and I wish the heat would stop.”
“I hate the snow.”
“I hate leaves.”
“I do not like ...”
A vicious circle of what we do not like can be seen and heard throughout the land. People seem to want to complain.
Joy is a choice! Choose joy!
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!
Romans 12:12 Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.
So, what is the Lord calling you to notice and be thankful?
I try every day to thank the Lord for three different things. Some days those three things are so easy — a text from one of the children, a great lunch made by someone else, and time alone with my hubby. Some days I have to dig deeper. What matters is that I look throughout my day for the “silver lining,” you might say. I am one of those people that does 30 days of thankfulness for November. In this life, there is so much to be thankful for — friends, family, a warm home, a good job, the sun on your shoulders on a hot day after a long winter, the first snowflake while Christmas music plays are just some from my journal!
Join me this November and beyond! Start your gratitude journal!
