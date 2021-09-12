KENDALLVILLE — An older story breaking down the rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Indiana from COVID-19 charted as the top story of the week again.
The story was originally published on Aug. 15 but has remained popular on kpcnews.com ever since.
The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 2021 have been among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
Even as the delta variant circulated the state more widely in recent days and more breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers are being reported, the incidence rate is still extremely lopsided.
COVID-19 vaccines — two-shot vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — were created with the goal of primarily preventing severe illness from COVID-19 requiring hospitalization and/or causing death.
Data tracking cases since vaccine deployment largely prove that those goals have been met, with fractional rates of hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated Hoosiers.
At the time, about 98%-plus of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
The story joined some other repeat-appearances of stories that continue to rack up pageviews on kpcnews.com:
1) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 8,220 pageviews (37,841 total)
2) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 6,705 pageviews (18,476 total)
3) Man arrested in connection with Castle Court break-in, shooting — 4,856 pageviews
4) Crash leaves Harlan woman in critical condition — 2,625 people reached
5) Casey’s Cove destined for condo project — 1,346 pageviews
6) Driver arrested after hitting Auburn, leaving scene — 1,272 pageviews
7) Child suffered multiple injuries before dying — 1,150 pageviews (18,406 total)
8) Harbor Freight announces plans for Auburn location — 1,142 pageviews
9) Police identify 4-year-old victim in alleged beating death — 1,064
10) Former Auburn Police detective charged with theft and official misconduct — 772 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about police identifying the victim in a beating death in Shipshewana, a Fremont man who won a $1 million Publisher’s Clearing House prize and a post about upcoming events in Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
Sept. 3: (Shared from The News Sun) The victim, like Diericx, was from Eldridge, Iowa, located in east-central Iowa near the Illinois border. They were in LaGrange County while traveling in Diericx’s semi, when police were called about the boy’s numerous injuries — 8,797 people reached, 55 reactions, 21 shares, seven comments
Sept. 2: (Shared from The Herald Republican) ICYMI: A Fremont man got a big surprise this week — a big check from Publisher’s Clearing House — 8,546 people reached, 158 reactions, 36 shares, 10 comments
Sept. 7: (Shared from The News Sun) If you’re looking to do something this weekend and you’re not car’d out after ACD Festival, Kendallville will be featuring planes and cars in two separate events on Saturday — 6,459 people reached, 46 reactions, 56 shares, 16 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a planned condo development in Steuben County, a crash that smashed a historic car in downtown Auburn and the identification of the child killed in Shipshewana were the top posts of the week:
Sept. 6: (The Herald Republican) Crooked Lake might get a condominium development at the site of Casey’s Cove Marina, which is relocating to its Orland Road facility — 2,056 people reached, 52 reactions, 25 shares, 14 comments
Sept. 8: (The Star) Parked 1935 Auburn damaged in Sunday morning crash causing $100,000 worth of damage — 1,728 people reached, 15 reactions, 24 shares, two comments
Sept. 3: (The News Sun) Police have identified the 4-year-old boy who died of numerous injuries after authorities were notified in Shipshewana. Dylan Diericx of Iowa is facing a Level 1 felony charge for the death of the boy, who authorities said was his girlfriend’s son — 10,226 people reached, 94 reactions, 34 shares, 28 comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.