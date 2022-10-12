To the Editor:
It upsets me when I hear people, even government leaders say that "America is a Democracy".
The form of government entrusted to us by our Founding Fathers was a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy. The word democracy does not appear in any of the Founding documents. They had an opportunity to establish a democracy, but chose not to. They found the concept to be very dangerous, and did everything to ensure that we would never become one.
A pure democracy operates by direct majority vote of the people. Thomas Jefferson said "A democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51% can take away the rights of the other 49%."
In a Republic, the law is supreme, and all men, including its leaders, are subject to it. A Republican form of government relies upon Constitutional protections to prevent any majority from ruling over any minority.
There are groups of the elite class who don't like our Constitutional Republic. They want to rewrite it and replace it with a new one to fit their agenda.
Slowly over the years, Americans have been indoctrinated to think that our government is a democracy, and when a lie is repeated often enough, people simply begin believing it.
“Save our democracy” seems to be the battle cry of the day. We also keep hearing about threats to America’s democracy. The left simply has adopted their own definition of "democracy." and it seems to have become the Democratic party's platform. They are redefining the term "democracy" to mean their socialist vision for America.
A republic is the highest form of government devised by man, but it requires the greatest amount of human care and maintenance. If neglected, it can deteriorate into a variety of lesser forms, including a democracy; anarchy (a system in which each person determines his own rules and standards); oligarchy (a government run by a small council or a group of elite individuals): or dictatorship (a government run by a single individual).
Our Republic began in 1789, and has outlasted every true democracy in world history. That's because of all of the protections for the people, arranged in the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and Bill of Rights. If not for our three founding documents, the USA would already be gone.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
formerly of Kendallville
