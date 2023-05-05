The similarities are striking.
Both are natives of northeast Indiana. Sports were a big part of their high school years. One graduated in 1996, the other in 1997. Both moved to Norway more than two decades ago. Both coach girls basketball teams, one in Bergen, the other in Oslo.
Our (basketball coach) daughter Dorothy (Housholder) Dankel of Bergen met Robin (Yoder) Myrvold, formerly of Middlebury, two weekends ago at a basketball tournament.
Robin’s team from Oppsal Basketball Club in Oslo and Dorothy’s team from Hop Basketball Club in Bergen played each other in Norway’s biggest basketball tournament, called “Hansa Cup,” in Bergen.
“We found out we have both been in basketball in Norway more or less the last 20 years and we are both Hoosiers!” Dorothy told us.
“It was fun meeting Dorothy and finding out Hoosiers are strongly representing basketball even in Norway!” Robin told me in an email interview a few days later.
In response to my questions, Robin told me her mother was Norwegian (from Oslo) and therefore Robin decided to study in Norway for a semester during her college years in order to connect with family, the language and the culture.
Robin’s father, who was born and raised in Middlebury, met her mother in Oslo, where they were married. Later they moved to Middlebury. Now they are retired, living in Florida.
A 1996 Northridge High School graduate, Robin played basketball and ran cross country and track.
“I have lots of memories of meeting East Noble in cross country as they had some great runners during that era,” Robin said. “Amy Yoder to mention one!”
Amy Yoder Begley went on to represent the U.S. in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
In cross country and track, Northridge met East Noble frequently at invitationals and further into the championships for the state title.
Robin remembers playing East Noble once in basketball. (The schools were in different sectionals.)
Robin attended Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and ran cross country her freshman year. Dorothy attended Hillsdale College in Michigan and played soccer for one year.
During her semester abroad, Robin met the man who would become her husband; she moved back to Oslo in June 2000.
In the fall of 2000, Robin joined a basketball team; she began playing basketball at the highest level in Norway after a four-year hiatus.
After having their first child in 2006, she played down a level to the first division, staying in the same club, Ullern. This meant fewer evening practices and less traveling for games around the country.
Robin began coaching when their oldest daughter started to show an interest in basketball. Robin assisted coaching her team, beginning in 2015, and took the head position this season for 16 year-olds. She is also coaching their 12-year-old daughter.
Their son has been playing hockey for several years so Robin said she has “been learning a lot about a sport I never grew up with.”
“I really love the way Norwegians make it a priority to enjoy life!” she said, noting that the majority of Norwegians spend their leisure time outdoors and in nature, “which they work hard to preserve.”
She likes Norwegians’ shared belief “in the importance of taking care of one another,” adding that mental health is viewed as an important part of the national health care system.
Robin works with children in kindergartens as a teacher and also is assisting students who have multi-function disabilities.
Robin and her family travel to the U.S. every other year on average, about the same as Dorothy and her family.
The most exciting news for me is that the “two Hoosiers in Viking country,” as Robin calls the two of them, are hoping to bring some of their players to northeast Indiana in July 2024.
Dorothy is working to bring a girls and possibly also a boys team from Hop Basketball Club to Kendallville in July 2024. “My plan is to do a week of basketball camp and scrimmages at East Noble and Oak Farm Montessori School and then top it off with a WNBA game in Chicago,” she said.
Local host families will be needed.
Dorothy, who moved to Norway in August 2001, a few weeks before Sept. 11, spent two semesters learning Norwegian at the Norwegian University for Science and Technology in Trondheim before starting her masters in fisheries biology in Bergen in 2002. Later she earned a Ph.D.; she is a senior research scientist with SINTEF.
Dorothy and her husband Simon have three children (Jane, Nora and Mari). Simon coaches soccer — soccer and basketball are the sports the Dankel girls love most.
And that’s the way the (basketball) ball bounces ... all the way to Norway.
