There are times in our lives when we all could use a good pep talk. We could use a pep talk when things are not going well and we have become discouraged. We are involved in a project and a good pep talk would help us complete the task. Sometimes we need a word of encouragement which can come from a pep talk. Coaches are famous for their pep talks to motive their teams.
Perhaps the best known pep talk for those of us living in northern Indiana, was given by Knute Rockne in 1929. The Notre Dame football team was losing at the end of the first half to undefeated Army. It is said that at halftime, to motivate his team, Rockne quoted George Gipp, a former All-American football player. Rockne quoted the Gipp who said while dying in the hospital, “I’ve got to go, Rock. It’s all right. I’m not afraid. Sometime, Rock, when the team is up against it, when things are wrong and the breaks are beating the boys, ask them to go in there with all they’ve got and win just one for the Gipper.” Notre Dame went on to beat Army 12-6.
For years my cough drop of choice has been Halls. Only recently, did I bother to read what was written on the individual wrappers — pep talk phrases. So far I have identified 31 such phrases. Four begin with “b:” “Be resilient,” “Buckle down and push forward,” “Bet on yourself” and “Be unstoppable.” Four begin with “d:” “Dust off and get up,” “Don’t give up on yourself,” “Don’t waste a precious minute” and “Don’t wait to get started.” Three begin with “g:” “Get through it,” “Get back in the game,” “Go for it” and “Get back in there champ!” Now, every time I take a cough drop I get a pep talk.
Several of the suggestions focus on the here and now. “Seize the day.” “Impress yourself today.” “Conquer today,” “Elicit a few ‘wows’ today.” “Tomorrow” is one of the great obstacles to getting anything done. All of us can accomplish great things tomorrow. There are those times that we need a pep talk to remind us that we should never put off until tomorrow what we can do today. The assumption with all of Hall’s suggestions, is that they be done today.
Jesus’ words to His disciples in Matthew might be described as a pep talk. Jesus is about to ascend to heaven. They may still have had some doubts if they would be able to carry on the mission Jesus had established. Therefore, Jesus gives them His final marching orders. “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you always to the end of the age.” (Mat. 28:19, 20) In Acts Jesus tells His disciples that they will “receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of earth.” (Acts 1:8)
Where do you need a pep talk? Where do you need a word of encouragement? Where do you need a shove to get you moving? Where do you need a word of assurance? The wrappers on Halls cough drops are not the only place where we might get a pep talk today. God is continually at work in our lives to give us the pep talks we need. All we need are the ears to hear and eyes to see them.
