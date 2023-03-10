An amazing thing happens when you actually have time to sit down and have an intelligent conversation with someone.
Over the last week or two, I've had more opportunities to do that. It's been a welcome break, restoring some of my faith amid the usual day to day back-and-forth shouting and idiocy you run across online.
You find out, when you talk the time to really sit down and talk with someone, when you have the opportunity to explain your thought process and hear theirs, that most people (some, however, are so far gone from reality there is no reaching them) are pretty thoughtful.
Many times, disagreements or differences in opinion, I find, really have to do with your background and your life experiences. Where and how you've lived up to this point really does shape your worldview.
Two weeks back, after a Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee meeting, I got into a long conversation with board member Jerry Steinbarger, who has also served for decades leading the Kendallville Local Development Corp.
Jerry had spent a lot of the meeting airing his opinions about the city's new tax abatement guidelines. He and board members went back and forth on a few topics and didn't always agree.
I think Jerry started to the conversation to make sure I wasn't going to smear him in the paper, which I had no intention of doing. His arguments were perfectly reasonable and explained, even if others in the room didn't necessarily always agree.
For about an hour after the meeting, we talked about all kind of local government topics from tax abatements to economic development to statewide policy (or lack thereof) for keeping rural areas from stagnating and declining.
I smiled at one point when Jerry said he felt like we had a lot in common, that we both had a pretty conservative viewpoint. I'm sure frequent readers of my column may have just laughed out loud, but it really exemplifies that few people are painted in one brushstroke.
Then on Tuesday, I sat down with two members affiliated with STOP Solar Farms DeKalb County group.
"But Steve, aren't you pro-green energy?" you may ask if you've followed some of my writing or my Twitter. And yeah, in general, I think ongoing efforts to diversify our energy portfolio with cleaner, renewable sources is a worthwhile endeavor.
But they didn't want to meet to philosophically debate the pros and cons of fossil fuels versus renewables. They reached out to me after my recent column about solar development and taxes, because they read it and felt like it was the most clearly explained and informative thing they'd seen about fiscal impact of these developments.
We met down at WhatchamaCAKES in Kendallville and chatted for about 90 minutes. I walked through how local property taxation works. I explained how a big commercial investment impacts tax rates and taxes. We talked about the possible impacts of tax abatements and how depreciation on the value of personal property makes calculating the end-dollar amount more complicated than "Solar will give you X in taxes!"
They were two intelligent people who wanted to learn and wanted good information, because they can ultimately make a better argument if they're standing on a good foundation. I 100% respect that.
They weren't anti-green trolls, who will stomp their feet and cross their arms and say "No solar ever!" Our conversation eventually turned away from the nuts and bolts of local government finance to more philosophical questions like, "Why would our county give a solar developer a tax abatement?"
And that's when you leave the realm of what's fact and what's not into a matter of opinion, into a subjective realm where there really is no right answer and you're weighing and judging multiple pros and cons.
Lastly, I took a call on Thursday from a Kendallville guy I had spoken to before after he called, outraged, in response to my article about INDOT stating the wear and tear on State Road 3 was "normal."
He called back to give some updates on some people he had contacted to try to impress that, no, it's definitely not normal (which I agree with). After chatting about that for a bit, he wanted to pick my brain on some other topics including rural broadband development and the state's economic development policy for rural areas.
He was genuinely interested in getting my take, as someone who works alongside government day in and day out, someone more familiar with the details on some of these topics than he was. Ultimately, I think we both learned something and that's great.
All three instances really reinforce the value of having deep, thoughtful conversation as opposed to sound bites, Twitter snark and Facebook rants.
If you read my columns regularly, you know I'm never short of opinions and willing to offer a strong (and sometimes venomous) defense of them.
I get emails from people who agree. I also get emails from people who vehemently disagree.
Full disclosure: I often enjoy writing opinions that I know our local population may not agree with it. I want to challenge your opinion, I want to press you to defend your way of thinking and I will be happy to share mine with you.
Living in an echo chamber, being surrounded by only people who agree with you all the time, is a great way to take a critical mind and make it atrophy.
We don't have to agree, but I can respect someone who is grounded, informed and thoughtful — someone like my coworker Matt Getts — even if we see some issues from very different angles.
Unfortunately I don't have all day every day to spend goofing off talking, but if you ever want to chat or pick my brain about a topic — local government especially — give me a call, shoot me an email, and let's get together.
I'm always happy to converse.
