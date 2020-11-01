On Halloween night, I received a short, very strange video from our friend Fred. It was 4:57 p.m. The text that came with the video said, "I'm passing out candy at Wood Street."
The video audio had spooky music (or was it just the wind?) and Fred's voice booming "Trick or treat!" Another voice: "What did you dress up as this year?"
The video showed Fred (looking very small) positioned in an upstairs window of one of the homes he built on Wood Street and a long PVC tube going from the open, upstairs window where Fred was and emptying into a toilet bowl in the driveway.
Because we had a trick-or-treater scheduled to arrive between 5 and 5:30, I told Fred I'd be over later, around 6. Fred's house on Wood Street is a 15-20 minute walk from our home. More than 20 minutes that night because as usual I didn't have a good map in my head and I went there via Riley Street rather than Park Avenue/Dowling Street. And then walked too far on Riley. And then turned the wrong way on Wood Street. And I wandered, I stopped to visit with people.
I am so grateful for GPS. When I remember to use it, it makes navigation easier for me than it was during the first half-century of my life. On Halloween night I didn't turn on my GPS until near the end of my walk. My directionally-dyslexic Halloween route meant more time enjoying Kendallville's physically-distanced Halloween fun.
On Riley Street I started taking pictures:
• The Hicks family was costumed and seated in lawn chairs in their yard. Gloria, Jim, Katie and Sierra passed out candy and smiles. With gleaming, thick, silver/white hair flowing from his head and face halfway down his abdomen, Jim told me something about getting his hair done for Halloween. Kudos to whoever was responsible for his magnificent mustache and mane!
• Hayden and Bri, also on Riley Street, were dressed in black, with black masks covering their nose and mouth. With similar hair, the friends looked like twins. They were passing out candy and dog treats. As of 5:45 p.m. they had only passed out one dog treat. They had previously trick-or-treated at Gordons Campground, near Wolcottville, so Halloween night was their time for handing out, rather than receiving, treats.
• Kristina Harper and Cathy Temple were standing and passing out treats on Wood Street. I came across them because I had turned north instead of south on Wood. In contrast to other years, they said they had few trick-or-treaters. I passed them twice because I had to retrace my steps to Fred's house, south of their home on Wood Street.
So I arrived at Fred's and encountered one of his trick-or-treaters: the SpongeBob character "Patrick." The reason I know Patrick is because I googled "Patrick Halloween" after I returned home. Ensconced in his huge, highly-inflated costume, "Patrick" had the ultimate costume for physical distancing.
I did not speak with Patrick; I'll let these famous Patrick phrases from google speak for him:
"The inner machinations of my mind are an enigma."
"I can't see my forehead!"
"Two words, SpongeBob. Na. Chos."
Then I experienced Halloween, Fred-style. I approached the toilet-bowl in the middle of his driveway. "Trick-or-treat!" Above the garage, peering from an open window is Fred, with one of his youngest grandsons straining to look out.
"BOO!"
The muffled Halloween "BOO!" echoes down through the two-story PVC pipe extending from the open window to the toilet bowl.
The grandson helps wrap a large-size Snickers bar in a sock with one of Fred's business cards. Propelled by another "BOO!" the treat bursts out of the house, down the tube and into the toilet bowl for the trick-or-treater to retrieve.
I hope you, too, were able to experience some version of BOO-ti-full Halloween fun.
If you would like to share photos, please email them to me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com and I will attach them to this article online.
