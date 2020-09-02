FORT WAYNE — Auditions for Fort Wayne Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will be held Sunday, Sept. 13 at 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture.
Beginner and intermediate dancers 6 years old and older are invited. Dancers 6-8 years old will have registration starting at 12:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Auer Center and the audition class 1-2 p.m. Girls should arrive with hair pulled back in a ponytail and wear a simple leotard, white socks and ballet slippers. Boys should wear a plain, white T-shirt and black pants, leggings or shorts and black ballet slippers.
Dancers 9 years old and older will have registration starting at 1:30 p.m. and the audition class 2-4 p.m. Girls should arrive with hair in a bun and a simple leotard, pink tights and pink ballet shoes. Boys should wear a plain, white T-shirt and black tights with black ballet shoes.
Dancers do not need to be currently enrolled in the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet to audition but must be currently studying dance. Auditions are open to the public to all current dance students. Dancers cast in Fort Wayne Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” will have the opportunity to perform in multiple performances throughout the first three weeks of December.
For more information, call 484-9646 or visit www.fortwayneballet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.