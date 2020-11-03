At first glance, it may seem that a hanky — you know, the thing your grandpa carries in his pocket to wipe his nose — is much less wasteful than cardboard boxes of paper tissues.
“Initially created to remove cold cream from women’s faces, the broader application became clear when men started using their wives’ tissues to blow their noses,” says hankybook.com. “Today even hanky fans have to admit that the tissue has become the sneeze saver of choice for the masses. For many, the handkerchief is simply old-fashioned.”
The website debates the sanitary issues of tissues and handkerchiefs. If one blew his or her nose in a paper tissue then immediately threw it away in a trash can then washed his or her hands, it is a sanitary situation. Tissues used then shoved in a pocket or purse, put on a desk or tossed about by the couch are much less palatable. In that case, might it be better to have one wet kerchief instead of a mountain of snot florets?
“This time let’s imagine a hanky user that carries more than one at a time. Not only that but they fold it after use, presenting a new dry area each time. The hanky is also folded inwards before going into their pocket, so the germs remain trapped inside. When one hanky is used up, they pull out another one. And when they get home the used hankies are added to the next wash,” says hankybook.com. “The question is not ‘which product is more hygienic?’ it is more like, ‘what habits are more hygienic?’”
A variety of handkerchiefs can be purchased at hankybook.com so the goal of the web site includes explaining why you should buy them.
A Nov. 21, 2013 article in Everyday Health warns against handkerchiefs, with Denise Link, a nurse practitioner in Phoenix and governmental affairs officer for the Arizona Nurses Association, calling them “germ banks.”
An article published this year by Science Focus says handerkerchiefs are less hygienic than single-use tissues.
“When you blow your nose in a handkerchief, you’re providing a fresh influx of snot to any germs already there. If these germs are viruses, the protein in your snot can help protect them from drying out; if they’re bacteria, the extra moisture can help them to grow,” says the Science Focus article by Luis Villazon. “When you next use your handkerchief, any germs that survived from the previous use are transferred back to your hands, which will contaminate the next door handle you touch.”
Tissues cannot be recycled so they automatically become landfill trash. However, the Science Focus report says handkerchiefs are also worse for the environment than tissues.
“A 2012 study by environmental consultants Ecosystem Analytics found that the CO2 emissions and pollution produced during the manufacture of a cotton handkerchief outweighed any savings over its lifetime compared to disposable tissues, even if you kept the same hanky for nine years,” it says.
However, Wired, an online media source delving into the effects of technology on the modern world, says in a March 5 headline: “Screw Kleenex. You Should Be Carrying a Handkerchief.”
The article’s author, Adrienne So, starts out talking about tenugui, Japanese hand towels, and the long history of handkerchiefs, including Queen Elizabeth I using hers to flirt with suitors.
“Aviators printed maps on them during the first and second world wars. President Barack Obama handed over a hanky during a funeral. In 2015’s ‘The Intern,’ Robert De Niro’s character advises young men that carrying a handkerchief is a great way to meet women,” says the article. “But in 1924, Kleenex was invented as a convenient way to remove cold cream. Its aggressive advertising campaigns warned people to not put a cold in their pocket in the form of a snotty handkerchief, and use disposable tissue instead. By the 1980s, facial tissues had displaced the handkerchief as a more hygienic alternative.”
Paper tissues can be cheap, flimsy and scratchy, says So.
“Handkerchiefs go by many names and come in many sizes. In my hanky bin, I also have bandanas to tie around my face to block dust while hiking, to put up in car windows to keep the sun out, or to wipe off my pocket knife off after cutting salami. I have baby nuscheli, or muslin squares, that I still use as napkins, tiny scarves, or toddler sun hats,” she writes. “Sustainability is a big issue around here, and if you’ve already replaced your paper towels with bamboo ones, it’s time to give the hanky some consideration. But beyond practicality and sustainability, a hanky gives me pleasure in a way that a tissue never could. ... There’s the hanky I bought to mop off sweat after watching a World Cup game in a crowded bar in Los Angeles. Or the linen squares with permanently crinkled corners from being tied so many times around my kids’ necks, or the tenugui with cherry blossoms from my mom. Not only does a hanky dry my brow, it also records a moment in time. A Kleenex can’t compete with that.”
