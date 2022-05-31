As a Noble REMC customer, I receive the electric cooperative’s monthly magazine, “Indiana Connection.” To my surprise, I flipped the pages in the April edition and found myself on Page 8, in a group photo of the first Noble REMC board members for Operation Round Up.
The photo and feature story celebrated Operation Round Up’s 20th anniversary of giving back to the communities of its customers. REMC customers fund the program by voluntarily “rounding up” their electric bills to the next whole dollar. The difference goes into the Operation Round Up pot, to be distributed as grants to non-profit community organizations by board members chosen from the cooperative’s service area.
The Operation Round Up concept was created by an electric cooperative Palmetto Electric, in South Carolina. ORU embraced two principles of cooperatives: cooperation among the co-ops and their members, and concern for the communities they serve.
Word-of-mouth about its success reached other electric cooperatives, including Noble REMC.
I joined the first Operation Round Up board with John English, Kevin Dreibelbis, Jule Farver, Lanette Likes, Tom Reed and Tod Croft. The board was diverse in experience, adding community journalism, education and banking and finance to the expertise of the REMC staff.
It was new ground back then, and we didn’t know if we’d have anything to do. We wondered if REMC customers would buy into the idea of paying a little more on their light bills to then give the money away.
My path to serving on that first ORU board was of the “who you know” variety. I was working for The Evening Star in Auburn then and brought my experience from serving on several boards, including Habitat for Humanity, Auburn Arts Commission, my church, several grant panels for Arts United and a couple of United Way committees.
The Noble REMC area director for Fairfield Township, in DeKalb County, at the time was dairy farmer Floyd Troyer, my neighbor and a member of my church. Floyd cornered me after church one Sunday morning, explained Operation Round Up and how he thought it would work, then asked me to be Fairfield’s representative.
“You work at the paper and you know everyone,” he said. “That would be a big help.”
I agreed to serve on the board, with some doubt about how useful I might be.
I’m shocked sometimes at my good luck over the years. I’ve been allowed in the same room with the brightest, most intelligent and generous people our community has — and I’ve been deemed worthy to work alongside them to make our community better.
As Operation Round Up board members, we built consensus early that good stewardship of Operation Round Up funds was critical in deciding where grants would go. We agreed to distribute the grants across the entire service area, while keeping real needs at the top of our criteria. We soon figured out what information from grant applicants would make it easier for us to evaluate the requests.
Operation Round Up proved to be successful from the start, with 80% of Noble REMC members opting into the program. More than 85% of Noble REMC’s members are part of Operation Round Up today.
It was astonishing how quickly those small amounts added up. The most any customer would contribute would be 99 cents per month. The average contribution was about 50 cents per month.
John English of Noble REMC led that first board.
“I was one of many who helped the startup of ORU. As far as leading the volunteer board, it was just logical an REMC person would take the lead,” he said. “The first grant board jelled pretty well and was made up of a geographically diverse group who gave input on grant applications. We didn’t always agree but left on good terms.”
English, retired now and living in Fishers near family, said he heard recently that an Indiana State trooper was promoted in the Fort Wayne District.
“One of our first grants was to help him get a K-9 dog to patrol in Noble and LaGrange counties. That’s a special memory,” he said. “Those REMC members who have rounded up have helped so many school kids and others. The credit goes to them.”
Kevin Dreibelbis, the cooperative’s communications and marketing director, was an employee when ORU started and served on the first board, too. He credits REMC members’ willingness to give a small amount that can be leveraged into bigger grants with bigger influence in the community.
“I thought the idea of starting Operation Round Up at Noble REMC was perfect. It was a way members (including myself) could give back to our community with little impact to their wallets,” Dreibilbis said. “But when it’s added up, it is a huge impact to community organizations, projects and events. It just seemed like an ideal program – turns out it was and still is!”
In the two decades since, Operation Round Up has funded more than 125 organizations, and invested $903,730 into the local communities in its service area.
None of us on that first board knew then whether the Operation Round Up idea would ever fly or achieve success, but we did have hope. I’m humbled that I played a tiny part in launching what would become such a solid resource, still strong after 20 years.
Ultimately the credit goes to Noble REMC’s members, who are generous enough to give a little to do big things and trust the cooperative as the steward of their gifts.
