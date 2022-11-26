Q: Our family had a room addition built this this last summer and it seemed to take forever. One delay after another, they would work for a few days then be gone for a week, always having an excuse like waiting for materials or inspections. Once they were completed, we paid the final balance with them assuring us that if there was any service work or punch list items, they would come back and take care of. them.
I have worked for days cleaning and scraping stickers from the windows. I have even done some touch up painting and caulking. I had asked about the screens for the windows and patio doors, and they told me they were in the garage. When I found them, I opened the packaging and there are a couple of window screens that are torn, and the patio door screens need to have hardware installed. I called the company back (really one man and his helpers) asking about replacement screens and if someone could come install and adjust the patio door screens. After several failed attempts to call, leaving kind messages, finally he answered and told me that I needed to contact the supply company for the screens and that the patio door screens are easy to install, that I should do it myself. Is it too much to ask to have them install the patio door screens? After opening the boxes, I noticed that there is hardware to install for the latches also. Brian
A: Well, that is a tough question based on what was promised you and what you paid for. Keep in mind that contractors provide a service that is essentially performed on an hourly basis and if you are paying for just the basic build, that is what you get.
This is often the case with small one person contractors that will build a project but then expect the owner to pick up the slack, meet sub-contractors, be there when materials arrive and go to retailers to find products and order them.
Other contractors like us, provide a full service and will do all that it takes to plan, coordinate, and complete a project, including adjustments and cleaning.
I would like to say yes, you should expect them to provide follow-up repairs and service, and in our case, we want them to compile a punch out list, so we can do the service in a single trip, as to not waste time before receiving the final payment.
This does not mean we will not come back again to provide service, but at some point, people need to take over ownership and do their own maintenance.
