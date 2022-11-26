Snow is falling and the wind is blowing, and the garden is tucked in for the duration of the winter. For a lot of us, curling up with a good book helps to bridge the gardening gap and lets us bathe in the sun of a literary world. Three books that have sustained me over the last year are certainly not the only good reads that could be gifted to the avid gardener or outdoors person, but they are interesting and engrossing and for some, just perfect with a cup of hot tea.
Last winter I had the pleasure of reading “The Overstory: A Novel” by Richard Powers. This environmental fiction follows nine individuals who are or are becoming obsessed with trees. Written with the structure of the life cycle of an American Chestnut tree, the nine characters are interconnected as are the trees in the forest. Power’s rich, sometimes poetic writing urges us to see the trees as sentient beings working together to protect the earth. Research has discovered that trees in proximity to each other, reacting to threat such as a virus or blights, will ‘warn’ each other — sending nutrients via connected roots even as they succumb to the threat.
“After borers attack a sugar maple, it emits insecticides that warn its neighbors, which respond by intensifying their own defenses. When the roots of two Douglas firs meet underground, they fuse, joining vascular systems; if one tree gets ill, the other cares for it. The chopping down of a tree causes those surrounding it to weaken, as if in mourning.” — The Atlantic, June 2018 Review
Sometimes this Pulitzer Prize winning novel can become slightly confusing and overly environmentally righteous. However, there is truth in that call to wake up to the effects of climate change. Stewardship of our trees and our land has rarely had a better champion in Powers and his nine characters.
One of the characters in “The Overstory” is a scientist who resembles Canadian forest ecologist Suzanne Simard, who wrote the second book that might be of interest, “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.” I have not read this entire book but am slowly reading a few pages at a time.
This personal narrative illuminates how trees are complicated beings that learn and adapt. The story follows how Simard came to her fascinating ideas; ideas that originally had her laughed from the room of fellow scientists. The story is a personal journey of her life’s work of passion and introspection. Simard urges us to listen to the forest, to toss away old-school beliefs and understand the interconnectivity we have with the natural world around us.
I am sure there are wonderful books I do not know about that help to expand our understanding of the natural world, but, for me, you will find no better than “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
This book is beautifully written and is an amazing combination of indigenous lore, poetic writing, personal reflections, and a call to stewardship for our land. Essays were beautifully written, reflective, and subtle with a perspective of history and environmental responsibility. If we take care of the earth, she will take care of us. Most important, this book teaches us to be grateful — Grateful for a beautiful world, what we have, the relationships around us with our fellow humans but also with animals and plants, gardens, and forests.
So, grab a cup of tea or hot chocolate and curl up with a gardening book or one of the three above. I’m going to remember to be grateful for a winter wrapped in warmth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.