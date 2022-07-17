KENDALLVILLE — And you think your job is unpleasant?
How about police officers who allegedly scuffled with and arrested a naked man in Steuben County, a story which rose to the top of this week’s most-read list on kpcnews.com.
A Hillsdale, Michigan, man was arrested by Angola Police officers Tuesday, July 5 after he was seen running around naked near and in an Angola business then got into a scuffle with police as they were trying to take him into custody.
Levi A. Socha, 21, had to be forcibly subdued by two Angola Police officers, Mike Kling and Jason Justice, who also deployed a Taser to try to bring him under control. At one point, the scuffle ended up with two officers and Socha getting wrapped up in the Taser wires and Kling getting shocked.
Socha is facing two counts of Level 5 felony battery to a public safety officer causing bodily injury, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and Class B misdemeanor public nudity.
Both officers reported receiving minor injuries in the scuffle with Socha, who was naked during the entire encounter.
The unusual crime story proved popular online and picked up more than 10,000 pageviews in the week.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories from July 7-13:
1) Man facing charges after naked scuffle with police — 10,597 pageviews
2) Auburn man accused of fraudulent business practice — 5,506 pageviews
3) Kendallville man faces Level 1 felony molest charge — 4,724 pageviews
4) Attempted battery charged — 3,800 pageviews
5) Cooper eager to contribute at Eastside — 1,089 pageviews
6) 4 arrested on meth charges — 1,027 pageviews (4,650 total)
7) Auburn woman celebrating 100th birthday — 931 pageviews
8) Two injured, one transported after Wednesday crash — 749 pageviews
9) Albion man posts bond after police fight — 737 pageviews
10) Reflections on Hamilton Lake Aug. 21 — 560 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the naked scuffle with police, LaGrange County’s fair queen and inflation impacting fair food prices were the top stories of the week:
July 7: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Today in policing — 9,122 people reached, 67 reactions, 43 shares, 33 comments
July 13: (Shared from The News Sun) Meet LaGrange County’s fair queen — 5,937 people reached, 42 reactions, five shares, one comment
July 14: (Shared from The News Sun) According to Wednesday’s consumer price index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated food costs are up about 10% over the last 12 months, so it’s no surprise that inflation has come to the fair, too — 4,142 people reached, nine reactions, three shares, three comments
Over on the individual daily newspaper Facebook pages, posts about Balloons Aloft, an Auburn woman’s 100th birthday party and a road closure due to an air ambulance landing were the top posts of the week:
July 8: (The Herald Republican) Balloon glow is on at Angola High School — 1,637 people reached, 40 reactions, six shares, four comments
July 9: (The Star) Auburn women turns 100 today. Everyone wish Ellen Bates a Happy Birthday — 2,993 people reached, 206 reactions, seven shares, 132 comments
July 7: (The News Sun) State Road 3 has been shut down near Lisbon Road. Parkview Samaritan air ambulance was on the highway, just lifted off. Doesn’t appear related to a traffic accident. We’ll see what we can find out — 8,800 people reached, 113 reactions, 34 shares, 106 comments
