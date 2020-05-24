Q. We live full time in a lake residential area in a lake front home and own several small back lots that are mostly unmaintained wooded area. The far back lot is basically wet land and borders a marsh before becoming a small isolated lake. The neighbor has several adjoining lots that are on the upside elevation wise to our lots. He has been working to clear out the brush, dead wood and take out the dead trees. He has cleaned out an existing ditch that runs through his property but has also cleaned the debris out of the ditch along the side of the road that eventually leads to my ground. Should I be concerned about this extra water having an adverse effect on my back lot? — Good neighbor in Steuben County
A. A couple of things I do not know about your situation is whether you are speaking of ditches or swales. A ditch is designed to take run off water off roadways or private property and channeled by gravity to lower areas. In lake areas, that often is simply the ground between you and the body of water such as lakes or ponds. The bottom line is water is going to flow towards and seek the lowest point like a lake. In the city or planned areas these can be retention ponds that lead to creeks and rivers.
Swales are generally considered to be indentations running sloping toward the outlet of drainage meaning simply the lowest point on any given property. If that lowest point is wetland area that is your property that is probably the only way or place water runoff can go.
The only other way to get water to flow somewhere else is to collect it in a pit or pond and pump it somewhere else.
Maintenance of ditches and swales is critical to good operation and prevents backups and deterioration to roadways.
Generally, a cleaned-out swale on someone’s property gives them the ability to properly maintain their lot, vegetation and land management. Your neighbor cleaning up his ground is probably an improvement and will not increase the amount of water that is running off his land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.