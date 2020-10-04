Portions of John Stossel’s two most recent columns are incorrect.
Stossel, a Libertarian whose column appears on our Saturday Opinion page, often makes good points regarding government overreach. But like all of us, he needs to double and triple check his facts.
For example, Stossel claimed in his column Saturday:
Adjusted for population, 28 countries, including France, England, Ireland and Norway had more (coronavirus) cases (than the U.S.).
I have no idea where he got that information.
You can find cases per million (updated daily) for the nations of the world on several websites, such as:
worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
and
realclearpolitics.com/coronavirus
On Oct. 3, U.S. coronavirus cases per million were about 22,793; Norway's coronavirus cases per million were about 2,630.
We have family in Norway and have been following that country closely.
The sites compile numbers from WHO, CDC and other sources. The only countries higher than the U.S. when comparing confirmed coronavirus cases per million are Brazil, Peru, Chile (where we also have family), Panama, Israel, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, French Guiana, Aruba, Andorra, Channel Islands and the Cruise Ship Diamond Princess (not a country).
As of Oct. 3, the U.S. had 644 coronavirus deaths per million. The only nations higher than the U.S. on Oct. 3 were: San Marino, a tiny nation surrounded by Italy (1,237 deaths per million); Peru (986); Belgium (865); Bolivia (687); Spain and Andorra (both 686); Brazil (683); Chile (674); and Ecuador (649).
Stossel's column was not about the virus; it was about how the media unfairly attacks President Trump. Stossel used corrections on what President Trump has said about the virus as an example of unfair media attacks.
Our oldest daughter, Dorothy, married a Norwegian and my husband and I have traveled to Norway many times during the past two decades.
We were in Norway in February when the coronavirus headlines began to appear. When we arrived, Dorothy and Simon were pleased to show us their electric car — the first vehicle they have owned.
Regarding electric cars and climate change, Stossel wrote in his Sept. 23 column:
Newsom (the governor of California), ridiculously, says wildfires are another reason to get more electric cars on the road. I wonder if he even knows that electricity for such cars comes from natural gas.
Stossel apparently doesn't know — or knows but doesn't care to share with readers:
(1) electricity for electric cars comes from natural gas and also renewable sources such as solar and wind power.
(2) the main reason electric cars are good for the environment is because they have much cleaner emissions.
Our daughter, a researcher and marine biologist, has been on the front lines of climate change.
She has seen firsthand the Arctic ice that is melting, causing oceans to warm and rise — with severe worldwide impact, such as measurable increases in droughts, violent storms and fires.
Electric vehicles can and do make a difference.
In a recent email, when Dorothy was discussing climate change with us, she wrote, "Energy needs are crucial, and that's why we need sustainable energy transitions and transformations in all parts of the world both the poorest of the poor and also the richest of the rich. The big emissions inequality is that poor people really emit very little CO2 emissions compared to rich people; poor people consume much less and do not use planes to travel. A big transition to solar and wind will help make a dent in the current ongoing climate change only if big industries also make commitments."
Regarding Stossel's claims about California's wildfires in his Sept. 23 column about climate change, I contacted Joe Yuska, who graduated with me from East Noble in 1971. Joe, who has a science background, has worked outdoors (primarily with Lewis and Clark in Portland, Oregon) for decades.
"You might clarify for people that less than half of California's electricity comes from natural gas," Joe said.
And he added, "You could encourage people to fact check anything Stossel claims. For example, his information about wildfires was completely wrong."
On KPC's Opinion pages we include columnists, such as Stossel, with a variety of viewpoints.
But personally, I think the most important elements of our Opinion pages are the letters to the editor. Our readers have important insights to share.
Thank you to those readers who take the time to write a thoughtful email or letter to the editor.
The easiest way to submit a letter is online: kpcnews.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Our motto, instituted by my father, George O. Witwer, KPC publisher emeritus, is: Your news, your views.
We welcome your letters. If you see a fact that should be corrected, please let us know.
