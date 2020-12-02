“Life is what happens to you, while you’re busy making other plans ...” — John Lennon
A long time ago, B.C. (before coronavirus), Dr. R. Alan Roush of Kendallville contacted me about doing a column about Drs. Roush and Will optometry celebrating 75 years in 2020.
The story begins in 1945 when Dr. Robert Roush visited Kendallville and subsequently opened the practice in 1946.
Having never heard the word coronavirus, I thought the year was serendipitous because of 20/20 referring to perfect vision.
But COVID-19 changed everything.
So “Patient Appreciation Sunglasses Day” to promote the importance of protecting the eyes from ultraviolet radiation was postponed. Also postponed was a patient appreciation back-to-school celebration/promotion.
But it seemed safe and appropriate to begin observing the 75th anniversary this fall with a salute to veterans; many in the Roush family are veterans.
The Nov. 14 Salute to Veterans was very successful, with comprehensive eye examinations at no charge for veterans.
In addition, $2,020 was donated to honor those who wore and continue to wear the uniform of this country: a $1,010 donation to VFW Post 2749 and $1,010 to Families for Freedom.
Dr. R. Alan Roush shared with me photographs and memories contributed by staff members. To protect patient privacy, names are not included.
• “Perhaps my most moving moment was assisting the doctor examining a 2-year-young patient ... A short time later, at the follow-up visit, as I fit the tiny glasses to the child’s face, I watched a 2-year-young child look in amazement at seeing his parents’ faces for the first time. He also saw a group of technicians shedding tears of joy!”
• “Several years ago I was on Dr. Elizabeth’s team as she discovered bleeding and inflammation in the eyes in a young female teen. She was diagnosed with acute kidney failure and potentially fatal blood pressure as a result of a routine eye examination.”
• “I recall how moved I was to watch a 6-year-old girl seeing the faces of her newly adopted parents for the first time through her first pair of glasses.”
• “It is very gratifying to be part of the technician/practitioner team that literally converts a routine office visit into a life saving encounter. What initially appeared as something harmless to the patient observed in the mirror, was recognized by Dr. Elizabeth as the potential for something very serious. Following referral and imaging it was discovered that indeed the patient had metastatic cancer.”
• “Many ‘routine exams’ are not routine at all. I tried not to look alarmed when Dr. Bonham urgently concluded his examination of the patient’s retina by instructing them that they needed to go immediately to the ER to address an acute vascular issue. Our next communication from the patient was from ICU to thank us for saving their life. I felt great knowing that truly we made a difference in that person’s life.”
• “I will never tire of hearing, ‘you are the third generation Roush I have had here!’”
• “We have worked with staff to discover and help patients seek urgent and potentially lifesaving care for conditions like early strokes, cancers and heart problems.”
• “I am thankful that Noble County has a fantastic team of primary care providers. We can’t express enough the importance of their support and partnerships in providing excellent care for our patients.”
Dr. R. Alan Roush, who joined the practice in 1979, said “I recall my dad telling me of a young adult patient (who owned/managed a men’s clothing store), who put his money on the counter to pay for his glasses and said, ‘when I was a kid, a total stranger bought me glasses because my parents could not afford them.’ He then put the same amount of money on the counter again saying, ‘Use this money to buy glasses for a kid who needs them but can’t afford them.’”
Dr. R. Alan Roush continued, “I learned a lot in 42 years, from patients, from my father, my daughter and my peer practitioners. I also learned that the nucleus of our success was in the technicians that staff our three offices.
‘We were fortunate to have a technician with us for over 30 years, named Sharrel Traster Wells, who taught us through her example some really simple stuff: Always put others before self and never say unkind things to or about others!”
Dr. R. Alan Roush has witnessed “enormous change in health care.”
But a constant remains: “The joy that comes in making a difference in people’s lives and they in turn making a difference in ours!”
The 75th anniversary celebration continues until June 2021.
