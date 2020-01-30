Part one of a two-part series
In Matthew chapter 16, Jesus asked his disciples; “Who do the people say that the son of man is?”
Later on in that same chapter, Jesus then asked his disciples the same question. When Jesus asked this, he wanted to first see the response of the general public and then the response of those closest to him. This was not done as far as an ego trip — it was to find out what others thought about him and his ministry. Was Jesus trying to evaluate its effectiveness in his outreach? Was he wanted to make sure that people loved and accepted Him? I personally believe that when Jesus asked this question, he was doing this for the sake of the disciples to be able to see where their loyalty lies.
I have recently been conducting a social media poll: I have utilized Facebook for myself, my workplace, and our churches Facebook to conduct this poll. I have asked this question: “when you think of John Boyanowski, what comes to mind?” I asked people to be honest and real with their responses, and I invited them to share the good/bad/ugly comments that they may have about myself. This was not done as an ego boost for myself and the outcome that I had was far greater than I ever expected.
A great deal of different things came to light in the midst of this poll. I left myself totally vulnerable to either be praised or condemned. I gave those who participated in the poll total access to be transparent about who I am in their eyes and allow them to have complete and free reign to be able to share whatever was on their heart. It was my hope that a variety of people were engaged in this and to be able to give me a wide variety of responses from which I could draw a basic conclusion from what I am attempting to do: to be able to see the real me the eyes of others.
My purpose for conducting such an experiment and poll was multifaceted to not only be a self-awareness exercise but to also be a teachable tool, to be able to show not only the impact one person has on the world around them but to also debunk personal prejudices and biases against one’s own self.
In all the fields that I’ve worked, I have worked with individuals who have had such a low self-esteem of themselves that they cannot see their own worth through the eyes of others. Many people believe that they go through life being unseen, unheard, and unknown. The exercise that I did in this poll left me completely vulnerable and at the mercy of those who know me; and possibly some who’ve heard about me, yet don’t know me.
This being said, I realize that I had some personal anxieties over this because I know that my own self-worth sometimes comes into question by myself. I reflect upon the movie “Saving Private Ryan” when Ryan is standing in front of the grave of the man who saved his life many, many years later and he said to his wife; “Tell me I lived a good life. Tell me that I was worth the sacrifice...”; and I ask myself the question; “Am I worthy of the sacrifice that Christ gave for me?”
And this is where God reminds me that it has nothing to do about worthiness and everything about grace. God reminds me that if I was the only one on earth who has ever sinned; Christ would’ve died for me. This has nothing to do with me living a good life: it has everything to do with relationship. Regardless of any other responses that came my way from my polls; I am found loved by God and by those who know me.
As I have shared earlier in this article; I have learned a great deal of things about myself, my outreach ministry, my false biases and opinions of myself. And although I was afraid of what some of the responses would be, I am humbled yet frightened at the same time at the responses that I did receive. In part two of this article I will share more details; but for now, here are the different categories that I will address in part two:
• How many lives my life has affected.
• My opinion of myself versus the opinion of others about myself.
• Being able to identify your rational thought processes which I personally have about myself and how that contradicts what others believe me to be.
• Asking myself: “Is it possible for me to live up to the expectations which I perceive that others have of me; including God?”
• Is it possible for me to truly believe the perceptions that others have of me?
As I shared, I am both humbled and frightened by the responses that I had received. I question whether I set myself up for future failure or to be encouraged for my walk with Christ. These will be discussed in part two of this article series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.