KENDALLVILLE — The arrest of a Hamilton man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor for allegedly engaging with a 15-year-old girl was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
McCullough Ray Baysden, 22, is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl and is facing two Level 4 felony counts.
Indiana State Police investigator David Poe said in a court document that Baysden, who was 21 at the time, and the girl would ride personal watercraft together then would fondle each other while sitting on one of the watercraft out on the lake, as well as conducting video calls with each other during while time they conducted sex acts.
The girl’s mother confronted Baysden on her daughter’s phone and reported it to police.
The story was viewed nearly 3,000 times online.
Here are the Top 10 stories of the week from Nov. 4-10 on kpcnews.com:
1) Man jailed for sexual misconduct with a minor — 2,903 pageviews
2) Hornets lose opener amidst adversity — 1,962 pageviews
3) Police make two arrests following traffic stop — 1,918 pageviews
4) Fire destroys pole barn south of Garrett — 1,361 pageviews
5) Toll Road police stop pickup hauling 259 pounds of marijuana — 991 pageviews
6) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 917 pageviews
7) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 872 pageviews
8) Blazers defeat Knights 21-16 for title — 821 pageviews
9) Erika Almack (obituary) — 704 pageviews
10) Crooked Lake condos approved by BZA — 470 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about Indiana Republicans vowing to fight a federal vaccine mandate, a big marijuana bust on the Indiana Toll Road and a change in COVID-19 activity were the top posts of the week:
Nov. 4 — Republican Rep. Jim Banks and Sen. Mike Braun are pledging to fight the new OSHA rule, which would require employees at companies with more than 100 workers to either get vaccinated or wear masks and test weekly for infection — 6,221 people reached, 83 reactions, 18 shares, 134 comments
Nov. 4 — (Shared from The News Sun) A LaGrange County K-9 helped sniffed out the stash on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday afternoon — 5,407 people reached, 57 reactions, 25 shares, 13 comments
Nov. 9 — Indiana’s average daily cases were up about 10% compared to last week, the second week the state has seen a small increase. It looks like the weeks of improvement off the mid-September delta peak are over and activity is starting to tick up again — 3,821 people reached, 12 reactions, one share, 32 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, an investigation involving Angola’s girls basketball team, a huge barn fire in Garrett and a big marijuana bust were the top posts of the week:
Nov. 10: (The Herald Republican) Angola Girls Basketball program subject of school investigation, officials say — 1,305 people reached, five reactions, three shares, eight comments
Nov. 4: (The Star) The Garrett Fire Department shared this short video of a Thursday morning barn fire in the 900 block of C.R. 56. Several departments from DeKalb County responded to the blaze along with departments from Noble County and Whitley County — 4,443 people reached, 216 reactions, comments and shares, 3,700 video views
Nov. 4 (The News Sun) That’s a lot of weed — 6,231 people reached, 83 reactions, 36 shares, 22 comments
