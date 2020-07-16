To say that the first half of 2020 has been a struggle is grossly understating it. The beer industry entered the year already showing signs of a shake-up with both craft/independent and large, multinational corporations looking for ways to tighten their belts. Add COVID-19 to the mix with bars, restaurants and even some facilities forced to close, and it has been a challenge to keep the lights on for many companies.
Over the last couple of years, the business model for many independent breweries has been to shift away from fighting for the overly crowded retail shelves and finite tap handles at bars and restaurants and open more brew pubs and local spaces of their own to increase volume. This had been a wise way to increase margins, connect with new consumers and become a local presence in communities outside the original brewery’s location. Unfortunately, months of forced closure, safety concerns when opened, yet with continued rent and utilities due, many of the satellite locations have been forced to furlough their employees or shut down completely.
Without on-premise (restaurants) options for customers, there has been a big spike in off-premise (retail) sales this year. Restrictions on access and hours of operation on retailers have especially hurt small and independent breweries. The trends in consumer preference has been for well established and well recognized brands, as well as larger format packages. Neither of these are common for most smaller breweries, often due to the lack of economy of scale and large price point such packages would demand in normal times. A smaller brewery that would retail a four-pack of 16-ounce cans from $9.99 to $15.99, would translate to a $20 to $40 12-pack if available, placing a package outside both a consumer’s comfort and purchase level.
Additionally, the raw materials of packaging have become a choke point for both big and little companies. There has become a critical shortage of aluminum cans available nationwide. This has affected the entire beverage industry, leading to shortages of beer, hard seltzers and even pop. Smaller breweries have struggled to get the materials they need to package their product as can manufacturers give preferential treatment to larger companies like MolsonCoors Beverage Company.
Anheuser-Busch/InBev owns its own can production company, Metal Container Corporation, which had been selling excess capacity to independent breweries through the MCC Flex program. This program was abruptly ended, effectively pulling the rug out from under craft brewers, leaving many companies with no way to procure needed cans.
At this time, statistics have not been published by the Brewers Association as to the impact on this year on independent breweries. The trending data in 2018 and 2019 had indicated an increase in brewery closings, although not enough to out pace new brewery openings. It would seem highly unlikely that would be possible in today’s business climate.
Sadly, one of the casualties to the first half of the year is the furloughs and loss of permanent jobs throughout the industry. The Brewers Association has had two rounds of layoffs and the Indiana Brewers’ Guild has furloughed its paid staff. These trade groups are struggling due to the cancellation of nearly every beer festival in 2020. These festivals are the largest income source for many of these associations. Some are attempting to go with a virtual festival, such as the Brewers Association opting to hold a virtual Great American Beer Festival this October, in place of the traditional four-day celebration in Denver, Colorado.
As pessimistic as all of this sounds, breweries that are able to weather this period will likely be in a much stronger position in future years. Having a stronger focus on what works in the bad times and create an opportunity to grow and innovate in the good times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.