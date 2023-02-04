Q: We are planning on building in the spring of 2024, and are working on plans with a builder. At this point I’m trying to make some choices of some of the primary building products. such as windows and doors, siding and roofing. and our builder’s designer has pointed us in the right direction for the look that we want.
For the siding. we don’t want vinyl siding. and we have considered natural lap cedar with shake cedar accenting and stone veneer on the posts and as a wainscoting on the front and in the porch areas. Recently. I have seen where cement board and composite PVC has been used and I can’t tell the difference. Have you installed these products and how do they compare overall with looks vs budget? Jason
A: Yes, we have installed both several times and have had good luck with both. Cement board is a composition material of fly ash and cement (I’m simplifying) that is pressure extruded to produce siding. It is durable and heavy, weight wise, and generally has a wood grain pattern. We normally drill for each nail and tightly caulk each joint and edges. It is painted and will last up to 50-plus years if regularly taken care of by caulking and painting. It will absorb moisture and will expand and contract to show cracking but maintaining it is the key. It is generally more expensive to install than wood or PVC.
Composite materials like PVC are very popular these days, mostly for trim boards. Often PVC trim and corners are used with vinyl siding to give it a more refined look. Composite siding also can come with a wood grain finish and comes primed, so painting is also required. There are some that come prefinished in wood stain colors, if that is the look you’re going after. They also make in composite material special details like beaded wood finish for like porches and overhangs. These typically have a veneer on them for the look of stained wood.
Yes, there is always the long-standing use of lap cedar, that again if caulked and maintained, will last for years. My house that I built for my family 32 years ago still has the look of wood and yes we have recalked and restained it many times over the years. We have fixed many of bird holes and have replaced pieces that have cracked or broken, but they make the same boards today as they did then.
