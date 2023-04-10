Let's talk about Tennessee.
No, we're not going to talk about country music, although that's almost as much of a scourge as our topic today.
("Took my truck down the dirt road/whiskey's strong and my beer's cold/my girl in her blue jeans, looking fine/partyin' hard 'cuz it's summertime." There you go, I just wrote the chorus of the next big hit by Cody Jackson or Blake Johnson or Chet Chetson or whatever interchangeably generic white guy name you want to generate.)
Nope, let's talk about the other horror out of Nashville — the Covenant School shooting from back on March 27.
Twenty-eight-year-old Aiden Hale drove to his former school armed with three firearms including the always-popular-for-slaughtering-people-in-a-public-place AR-15, a second semi-automatic rifle and a handgun; shot out the glass of a side door; entered; and then went on a shooting spree, killing three adults and three 9-year-olds before being shot to death by police officers.
Police arrived, entered and engaged the shooter in just under 15 minutes, a pretty fair response time to muster manpower and arm up to neutralize a threat like that, but still not fast enough to save six lives.
Bigots quickly grasped onto the storyline of a transgender shooter to distract from the fact that more that 97% of public mass shooters are cisgendered men and the majority are white. As a transgender man, Hale also technically identifies a white man, but since the Fox News crowd only goes by biological sex so we'll let them have their one exception. I mean, they had to find something else to blame after their initial stupid "side door" argument was lost when it became clear the door wasn't open and instead the shooter had just shot out the glass and then ducked inside.
I'm less interested in demographics, however, than the more obvious elephant in the room the elephant-mascoted party seems happy to ignore — Hale legally purchased seven firearms between October 2020 and June 2022 and then used three of those firearms to shoot up his old school.
Prior to the shooting, Hale was, as many millions of Americans are, a "law-abiding gun owner." He was your average model patriot, using his so-called God-given Second Amendment right to purchase a half-dozen-plus-one firearms in less than two years because this is America!
Hale was just sitting on a stockpile of weapons for defense, until the day he decided he needed to defend himself against some elementary schoolers and staff members and then, woo, aren't we all glad he had seven different firearms to choose from?
Police reports noted that Hale fired 152 rounds before being killed by police. Twelve dozen and change bullets sprayed around the school.
A quick internet search suggests that the average U.S. Army rifleman will be equipped with about 210 rounds of ammunition when heading into a warzone. I haven't seen how many extra magazines police recovered at the scene, but unless Hale was on empty when police arrived, he walked into the school armed like a soldier.
Why exactly does any American need multiple assault rifles and why do we, as a nation, continue to allow people to purchase them with little to no barrier?
A reprise of this common reminder every time I write about this topic: Most people — you, me, some nutbag — could go buy an AR-15 right now and the only thing stopping any of them from using that rifle to kill a bunch of people with it today, tomorrow or sometime in the future is their morals telling them not to.
That is not and has never been an acceptable level of restriction for this deadly weapon of war. And that's exactly why this keeps happening.
But, there's more to add to the lunacy of the situation and to reinforce the sterling reputation of Tennessee.
Three Democratic lawmakers in the legislature disrupted the session with a rowdy protest demanding action on guns in the wake of the Covenant School shooting. In response to this most egregious affront to civility, the Tennessee House voted not just to discipline the members, but to expel them from service. In a move that should shock no one, these lawmakers serving the former Confederate state opted to expel the two black men — Justin Pearson and Justine Jones — but let Gloria Johnson, the white woman, stay.
Because in deep-red Tennessee, the only thing more dangerous to a civil and safe society than a gunman with two assault rifles and a pistol is a Black man with a bullhorn.
The National Rifle Association, which starts its annual convention in Indianapolis this Friday, was of course quick to defend guns used to slaughter kids once again, because that's what absolutist, fetishistic cults do. They'll swoop down into Indiana to celebrate the nearly unrestricted ability to purchase and own weapons of war, while preaching dogma like a terrorist cell and pretending the wholesale slaughter they indirectly support in this nation is merely the ends justifying the means of their righteous jihad.
And three parents buried their 9-year-olds.
And Americans can still flock to gun shops and buy assault rifles to use for "defense." Or not. "Shall not be infringed," right?
And whatever lame excuse you want to make about mental illness or fatherless children or transgender individuals still doesn't erase the fact that any or all of them can and do and will continue to walk right into a store and purchase the tools needed for their next massacre.
When? Probably soon. Where? Could be literally anywhere. How? With an assault rifle or two or five and a couple hundred rounds of ammo, probably.
Why?
Because we don't care.
Because dead kids are less important than spooning with your AR-15 when you go to bed at night.
Because paranoid extremists are so fearful of a government takeover that they'll sacrifice literally anyone's lives so that they can pretend some day they're going to shoot the government despite the fact that, by and large, they're the ones most supportive of our recent dictatorial coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021.
So we'll continue to drown in an America awash with guns and the blood of their victims. And if some day you are shot to death, well, that's the price you have to pay for freedom. Go to your grave proud that you died to protect the right to bear arms.
Once again, until next time.
