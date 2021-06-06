Auburn native Mark Shaw’s career as an author came full circle last week.
Tuesday brought the release of Shaw’s 30th book, and perhaps his most controversial: “Collateral Damage.”
On the same night, Shaw appeared on a prime-time ABC documentary to recall the rape trial of boxer Mike Tyson, the subject of Shaw’s first book — “Down for the Count.”
“No one questions more than me how a small-town Indiana guy with limited intellectual ability could have written all these books,” Shaw said Tuesday in an overly modest Facebook post.
Shaw said he hopes to be an inspiration by showing what can be achieved “if you work harder than other people do and never give up.”
Shaw has come a long way for a kid from the working-class southwest side of Auburn.
“I was a terrible student at high school, worse at Purdue and almost flunked out of law school,” he said.
After a brief career as a criminal defense attorney, Shaw turned to journalism. He covered the Tyson trial for ESPN and USA Today in Indianapolis 30 years ago.
In broadcasting Shaw’s recollections about Tyson’s conviction, ABC did not mention his conclusion that the boxer did not get a fair trial.
“The sex was consensual, and there never should have been a rape charge at all,” Shaw said last week.
Shaw brings his training as a lawyer to his reporting, but in 1991 there was no hint of where his skeptical eye would lead him.
As his career progressed, writing a biography of famed attorney Melvin Belli — who defended Jack Ruby — started Shaw on a trail investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, then the suspicious death of journalist-TV star Dorothy Kilgallen and now the death of movie megastar Marilyn Monroe.
His new “Collateral Damage” comes with a subtitle that hints at its length and bombshell content: “The Mysterious Deaths of Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Kilgallen and the Ties that Bind Them to Robert Kennedy and the JFK Assassination.”
“I never intended to write this book,” Shaw told me. “I’d written four books that touched on the assassination.”
Those books laid out his carefully researched conclusions that Mafia figures, furious about a double-cross by JFK’s father, orchestrated the 1963 assassination in Dallas that was blamed on Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone.
Then, Shaw wrote, Kilgallen’s interviews with Oswald’s killer, Jack Ruby, led her to the same verdict, and before she could expose them, the mobsters arranged to murder her, make it look like a drug overdose and steal her notes.
People who read his books kept asking Shaw if there was any connection to Monroe’s death, with its similarities to Kilgallen’s demise.
“I did not think there was” at first, Shaw said. Then he started digging.
“I only used primary sources, and articles, books, accounts, documents no later than 1965,” because he wanted them to be close to the actual events, Shaw said.
“By accident, I investigated the deaths of these three people out of order,” Shaw said. “By doing so, a whole window opened up through the death of Marilyn Monroe as to what happened to JFK and Dorothy. … All of that was hiding in plain sight.”
It’s impossible in this space to explain the meticulously sourced, interwoven threads Shaw unravels in 600-plus pages.
In brief, Shaw contends that Bobby Kennedy orchestrated the murder of Monroe in a way that made it appear to be a suicide, followed by a botched investigation, either by incompetence or a deliberate cover-up.
As a former criminal defense lawyer, “I look at motive,” Shaw said. “Only one man would gain from her death.” He lays out evidence that only days before she died, Monroe had threatened to expose her affair with Robert Kennedy to the news media.
“I know I’m going to get a lot of criticism for this book,” Shaw said, from “people who believe Bobby was a hero, who don’t want to think about that he had a dark side.”
Shaw acknowledged the positive accomplishments of both John and Robert Kennedy.
“A couple times I thought … maybe I don’t want to go ahead and tarnish another Kennedy’s reputation,” he said, but “the evidence just kept rolling, in terms of his complicity in Marilyn’s death, and I felt a duty.”
Shaw keeps a quote in his office from author Lois McMaster Bujold: “The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is the duty of the living to do so for them.”
“That’s what I’m trying to do,” he said. His latest book aims to restore Monroe’s image and remove the stain of suicide.
“That label has stuck on her ever since 1962 … and it’s untrue. It did not happen,” he said.
Shaw said he can’t worry about his new book’s repercussions for himself.
“For the most part, I’ve gotten wonderful support from people around the world,” he said.
In his career and personal life, he said, “Î’ve had just as many downs as I’ve had ups. … My parents, bless ’em, taught me to never give up. It’s what life’s all about.”
