Magic and fantasy will return to Kendallville’s Main Street soon. In this May 18, 2019, file photo, a young girl takes a moment to pet the nose of a unicorn during Kendallville’s Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival. The unicorn was Toby, a 27-year-old pony. Fairies, gnomes and trolls will highlight this year’s festival, Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Kendallville. Kristen Johnson, Main Street manager for Experience the Heart of Kendallville, said that the festival committee is planning new activities and features. The free, family-friendly festival celebrates the many fairy, gnome and troll families living in Noble County, with tiny doors to their homes as evidence. Maps, introductions and stories about the magical creatures are online at adventurenoblecounty.com.