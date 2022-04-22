Linda McCoy of Albion shared with me recently some wonderful stories involving their great-granddaughter Sutton, 4.
While visiting another one of her great-grandmothers, Sutton heard the name “Jeanie” being mentioned. Sutton asked, “Grandma Jo, do you have a sister whose name is Jeanie?” When she received the answer, “Yes, I do,” Sutton asked, “Well, does she grant you your wishes?!”
“Great-grandpa Jim is her honey,” Linda wrote in her letter to me, “so she phoned him to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ before (they left for Florida) ... (While they were in Florida) Grandpa had a few days of a flu bug so Grandma Lori, in a conversation at poolside, said, ‘Sutton, when you say your prayers tonight you should remember to pray for Grandpa Jim.’ Sutton replied, as she clasped her hands to pray, ‘Please help Grandpa Jim to feel better. I’ll pray tonight, too!’”
Vela, 5, told her mother, “I’m going to write two sentences for each thing I learned because I want to make my brain grow stronger.” Her mother, Kristy, replied, “Yay! I love making my brain stronger!” Vela said thoughtfully, to herself, “And then I need to learn how to juggle!” — Kristy Johnson of Massachusetts (Vela is the granddaughter of Dr. Terry and Suzie Gaff of Kendallville.)
I recently had lunch with a family friend from Ohio. He grew up in Quebec City because at the time of the Revolutionary War his ancestors were Loyalists (loyal to King George III) and therefore they moved from the U.S. to Canada. Our wide-ranging conversation turned to the topic of funny kid stories and he shared a favorite of his. As a 6-year-old, he was sent with a shopping list to Fisher’s Grocery Store on behalf of his family. After he returned he unpacked the grocery bag and received a strange look when the package of sanitary napkins came out. He didn’t understand why it was a problem because he knew he had been told to buy napkins “and at age 6, I was quite confident that sanitary was better than the average!” So that is what he got.
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
