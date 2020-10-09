Imagine my happiness earlier this week when we received a hand-written letter thanking us for contributing to Jen Kramer’s Book Buddy program for her fourth grade students at Topeka Elementary.
A while ago Jen reached out, asking if people would like to donate to help her students obtain books of their own. She has done this for a number of years.
This is the letter we received:
Thank you for being my Book Buddy for this year. I really appreciate your kindness. We have received two books so far. Mrs. Kramer let us pick from 4 different titles. I am very excited to see what books I will get this year. You are a very special person for helping us learn to read. If you would like to write me this year, it would be great to hear from you. I cannot wait to hear from you! I will write you too! Thank you again for being my Book Buddy. Your friend, Adrian
Jen told me that Adrian is the son of one of her former students — she has many second-generation students, a blessing when you work for many years in a small, closely-knit community. From the photo accompanying Adrian’s letter, it appears about half of Jen’s students are Amish.
“Adrian’s Grandma is a very special friend of mine!” Jen told me. “We became friends when I had Adrian’s mom!”
Thank you for writing, Adrian. Congratulations on your beautiful handwriting and love of books! My first letter to you will include a clipping of this column that you can share with others. My handwriting won’t be as good as yours, but I will do my best.
I am grateful for teachers like Jen and for students like Adrian who read, study hard and reach out to connect with others.
Here is a story from a number of years ago that was shared at an outdoor family gathering this summer. My niece Noelle, daughter of George and Dianne Witwer of Bluffton, was a preschooler and sitting up on the kitchen counter while baking with one of her aunts. Noelle kept asking, “But when do we add the cake?” This was very confusing to Dianne’s sister until she eventually figured out what Noelle meant. Caroline could see that Noelle was skeptical the results would turn out because they didn’t put in “the cake.” And in the end, the cake didn’t turn out — Caroline somehow made a mistake with the ingredients. Noelle must have felt vindicated, thinking her urging to include a box of cake mix with the recipe should have been heeded!
Catherine asked Priscilla, 4, “Priscilla, where is your apple? Did you eat it all?” Priscilla replied, “Si! It’s playing hide and seek in my tummy!” — Catherine (mother of Priscilla) of Chile
Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett shared this about Tia, 3: “When Tia realizes we forgot something she says ‘We got-for something.’ And when she thinks someone will be happy about something she lists everyone she thinks will be impressed and says ‘They will be so happy at me.’ I may never correct her on either of these things.”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I hope they have stories to share, too!
