At 2 1/2, my son Luke never seems to stop talking.
There was a day months and months ago when Luke was supposed to be starting to use words and he was a little slow to get started. At the time, I was fully in favor of him taking his time, because I figured once he started talking, he would never stop.
I was right.
Luke is a chatterbox — except when he first meets some strangers when he's usually shy — and is often running his mouth. That's whether we're at Costco browsing the aisles, when he's sitting eating his dinner when he's supposed to be using his mouth for chewing instead of talking and even when he's in his bed, when I'll catch him on Saturday and Sunday mornings lying there talking to himself and his stuffed animals.
That being said, he's only 2 1/2, so while his vocabulary is getting more and more expansive by the day, he doesn't know every word and there are certain words he's just not capable of pronouncing yet.
Right now, he's racking up terms that I'm sure will haunt him for his entire life, kind of like how my family still calls spaghetti "pasketti" because that's what my brother used to call it when he was a toddler.
But I always find it interesting, too, that when I show him something and ask him, "What's that?" sometime he'll look at it and freeze and you can clearly see the gears turning in his head as he's searching for the right word for it.
For example, he has some animal bath toys and while he knows a lot of them like the turtle, hippo, duck and elephant, there are some tougher ones he hasn't quite figured out yet. I showed him the alligator toy and asked him what it was and he says "Turtle!" to which I say, "No that's not a turtle. What animal is this?" Then he pauses, looks, churns and stumbles, because he doesn't know that one quite yet.
We're in training, though, and I'm sure he'll pick it up soon enough.
So let's take a dive through Luke's dictionary to review some fun words he knows and/or doesn't know:
Rocky roll (noun) — Electric guitar
On Sunday, Luke went diving through his toy box looking to rediscover some old toys. The one that he dug out and then proceeded to play with for more than any hour was his "rocky roll," his electronic electric guitar that plays rock versions of kids songs like Yankee Doodle when you hit the buttons. Apparently he doesn't know the word guitar, but he knows that electric guitars are used to play rock 'n' roll.
Blue Cat (proper noun) — Sonic the Hedgehog
This weekend, Ashley and I decided to finally catch the Sonic movie, based on the beloved Sega Genesis video game. Luke was invested in the film too while we were having dinner Saturday and Sunday, but he doesn't know what a hedgehog is, so instead he deemed Sonic "Blue Cat." Close, I guess.
Mote (noun) — Remote control
This is one that my brother and I used to say when we were little, because R sounds are tough for little kids. We used to call it the "mote'n'control' when we were kids. Luke goes with a shorter version.
Yudo (proper noun) — Pluto the dog
Luke's favorite TV shows are the Mickey Mouse offerings on Disney+, especially Mickey and the Roadster Racers. He knows five of the Sensational Six by heart — Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy, as well as Pete the Cat who is frequently in episodes. But Mickey's dog, Pluto, is one that he just can't pronounce yet, so it instead comes out as "Yudo."
Chicken (noun) — Pork
Luke is my assistant chef in the kitchen, since he's always interested in what's going on when I'm cooking. The other day I was making a pot full of chop suey (or at least what my Polish family has always called chop suey as they've made it over generations), which has diced pork in it. I showed Luke the meat before I tossed it in the pot and asked him what it was, to which he responded, "Chicken!" Apparently pork is chicken now. Who knew?
Pink bubble (noun) — bubble bath
Luke has an on/off relationship with bubble bath. For a while, he loved it. Then for a couple months, he was off it. Now, it's come roaring back. We used up his old bottles of bubble bath and had to buy some new ones, so I bought Mr. Bubble, which comes in a pink bottle. Therefore, "pink bubble."
And, lastly, while this isn't a single word, it's a phrase worth mentioning:
When Luke faceplants while walking or runs into something or bashes his head, my first question to him is always "You OK?" Then, if he starts crying like he's dying and runs over to me. I'll always inspect him and rub his boo-boos and then tell him, "Shhhh, you're fine, you're fine."
Now, if I hurt myself or start coughing because I drank wrong or bite my tongue or whatever and act hurt, he asks me, "Daddy, you OK?"
If I say, "No," Luke always follows up with a somewhat condescending, "You fiiiiine."
Always good for a laugh.
