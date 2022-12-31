The end of the year makes me think about my hopes for the new year and my tendency to make resolutions with very limited success of maintaining those possible self-improvements.
Each new year also reminds me that I am getting older. Despite the fact that aging is an unavoidable part of life, we continue to search for ways to avoid the losses that come with age, whether it is strength, beauty, or ability to think and remember.
In the search for the fountain of youth, many promising leads have ultimately led to dead ends. But I was intrigued by a trial that focused on two cornerstones of wellness (exercise and mindfulness) to address the feeling of memory loss that can come with aging.
This study appeared in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) and was called the MEDEX trial.
The design is called a 2 x 2 factorial randomized trial where participants could be randomized to a mindfulness intervention, an exercise intervention, both, or neither.
This way, they could test multiple ideas while using a shared control group.
The participants were older adults, aged 65-84, living in the community. They had to be relatively sedentary at the beginning of the study and not engaging in mindfulness (meditation) practices. They had to report some memory or concentration issues but their ability to think needed to be intact based on a standard dementia screening test. In other words, they were your average older people who are worried that they were not as sharp as they used to be.
The interventions themselves were fairly intense. The exercise group had instructor-led sessions for 90 minutes twice a week for the first six months of the study, once a week thereafter. And participants were encouraged to exercise at home such that they had a total of 300 minutes of weekly exercise.
The mindfulness program was characterized by eight weekly classes of 2.5 hours each as well as a half-day retreat to teach the tenets of mindfulness and meditation, with monthly refreshers thereafter. Participants were instructed to meditate for 60 minutes a day in addition to the classes.
For the 144 people who were randomized to both meditation and exercise, this trial was quite a commitment. So, you might think that adherence to the interventions was low, but apparently that was not the case.
Attendance to the mindfulness classes was over 90%, and over 80% for the exercise classes. And diary-based reporting of home efforts was also pretty good.
The control group was not left to their own devices. Recognizing that the community aspect of exercise or mindfulness classes might provide a benefit independent of the actual exercise or mindfulness, the control group met on a similar schedule to discuss health education. But there was no mention of exercise or mindfulness occurred in the control group setting.
The primary outcome was change in memory and executive function scores from a battery of neuropsychologic testing.
Memory scores improved over time in all three groups, mindfulness, exercise, and health education. Cognitive composite (thinking) scores improved in all three groups similarly. There was no added effect of mindfulness combined with exercise either. Basically, everyone got a little bit better.
The researchers also used MRI (magnetic resonance images) to measure brain anatomic outcomes as well with virtually no differences in the outcomes between the groups either.
The individuals randomized to exercise did have less sleep latency, greater aerobic fitness, and greater strength. So, something was happening.
The researchers tried separating out the people in the exercise group with the greatest changes physically. Even in that cherry-picked group, the interventions had no significant effect.
They think the improvement in the control group scores may reflect the fact that participants had learned how to take the tests better over time, which is pretty common in the neuropsychiatric literature.
This is not the result I wanted. It would have been nice if I knew that exercise and/or meditation would make a significant difference as I age. While I believe that staying healthier physically will keep me healthier mentally, it would be nice to have some data to back up that idea while I make up my New Year Resolutions for the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.