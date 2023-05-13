Q: I am planning on building an outdoor space for the family to enjoy and cook out. I want to pour a concrete patio and I want it to be unique by having a square stone pattern stamped into the concrete surface, so it will be cool. I’m planning to build a kitchen-type work area with a stone top, but will use our standard grill and pizza oven. I want to protect this set-up with a roof structure, with a lattice pergola-type cover attached to it.
I have seen several ideas as to how to set the posts in the ground to a depth that will get below the frost line and pour the concrete around them with a expansion material, separating the post from the concrete, but that material now is visible and it would seem that this would trap water and result in a rotted post.
Would you recommend that I use a post bracket to attach the post to the concrete? Shawn
A: How you described the process of setting your post before the concrete is poured, is typically how we would do it. This way any freezing or thawing that affects ground movement would not harm the structure. We would also install an expansion material to the bottom where the concrete meets the post, and we often add a trim piece around the bottom to cover the seam.
You are right in saying that area around the bottom of the post becomes a vulnerable water area regarding accelerated deterioration, but you can do some silicone sealing to keep it to a minimum.
Something to consider though, is if you dig an expanded footing under the post locations before you pour your concrete, it would be structurally sound to use a galvanized or powder-coated bracket to secure to the concrete for the post. You would set a couple of bolts into the concrete during the pour, so that you could secure the bracket or foot well to the patio concrete. Of course, you would properly secure the bracket to the post. These brackets are readily available to order or at the local lumber companies.
Keep in mind that either way you go, the structure is solid, but there is no thermal protection if you ever wanted to enclose the space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.