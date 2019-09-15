Labor Day began with a shock for my wife’s family.
They awoke to learn that the patriarch of the clan, George Rodecap, had died during the night.
His death came as unexpectedly as possible for someone 92 years old. George had been battling a cold for a couple of days, but he hadn’t been hospitalized. He still was living independently in his home of the last six decades. He apparently died in his sleep, which singer Kenny Rogers said is the best we can hope for.
His family knew George as “Poppo” or “Pop,” so I’ll drop the formalities. That’s the kind of name a man acquires from his grandchildren, and if it fits well, it sticks forever. As the grandchildren grew older, it changed to the more adult-friendly “Pop” and became a term of respect.
My father-in-law’s life was all about earning respect. In 40 years at the Auburn Foundry, he gained it by hard work and a reputation for fairness to those he supervised.
As president of the board for Auburn First United Methodist Church, he oversaw construction of its building on East 7th Street half a century ago. He knew good construction work when he saw it. Before his foundry career, he laid bricks for several buildings in the city.
He became the “Man of Steel” when, at age 81, he survived a fall from his rooftop that impaled him on two lengths of rebar. His will to survive amazed all who treated his injuries.
He married his wife, Patricia, on her high school graduation day, and they stayed together an inspiring 68 years.
Except for his military service during World War II and the Korean War, Pop spent his whole life in the span of a few blocks of southwest Auburn. He was born there, raised there, lived in three homes there while raising his family, walked to his work at the nearby foundry and retired there.
It was only natural that my wife chose a house just up the street from her parents when we married.
If I had any worries about living two blocks from my in-laws, they turned out to be needless. My father-in-law didn’t offer any unwanted advice, and for decades, I didn’t need a repairman. He fixed anything that broke when it came to plumbing, wiring and carpentry.
His familiarity with a toolbox was only one of the contrasts between us. Pop was the strong, silent type. I’m a scrawny guy who makes a living from an endless stream of words.
For reasons I can’t explain, my wife liked both styles. She adored her father and, because she didn’t have a brother until she was 12 years old, she grew up as what I call “George’s eldest son,” following her dad around the house, holding a flashlight for him and learning when you need adjustable pliers instead of a crescent wrench.
When our sons came along, their grandfather taught them skills they couldn’t learn from their dad. Now they can pound nails, install bathroom fixtures, even cobble together a motorcycle from spare parts.
Like our sons, all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren have a soft spot for Pop. The grandchildren, by the way, range in age from 48 to 13.
George’s birth family kept to themselves. My wife had two uncles on her father’s side, and I never met either of them.
Pop’s direct descendants love to get together, however.
He did not want a funeral, characteristically, because he always shunned the spotlight.
Instead, on the Saturday after his death, the family gathered for a memorial meal. Two of my sons flew in from long distance. Another son cooked the family’s traditional dish of spaghetti and meatballs. Pop’s favorite candy, malted milk balls, sat invitingly in a glass dish.
Family members admired Pop’s old Navy uniforms and smiled at yellowed photographs, some dating back to the 1930s.
Everyone got along splendidly, which seems normal to them, but might be remarkable: 40-some relatives and no sign of a grudge or hard feelings between anyone.
Many family members met later for a bonfire, with hugs all around and laughter rising into the night.
A family that treasured you and loves each other, stretching over four generations — a man can’t ask for a better legacy than that.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.