The words were music to my ears.
A news source I’ve covered for a very long time told me I’ve been “fair and accurate” over the years.
Some writers might prefer to be known as eloquent or flashy, but I consider “fair and accurate” the highest compliment.
That source is one of several who’ve said that to me as my career winds down. They may realize that sometimes I disagreed with their actions as public officials.
Whether they knew my personal opinions or not, I’m pleased if I prevented my views from showing in my news stories.
I’ve covered elected officials on all sides of important issues. I couldn’t possibly agree with each of them.
My job has been to accurately present their points of view. Agreeing or disagreeing is a role for you, the reader — not me.
We need more journalism that shoots down the middle of the fairway.
People speak with nostalgia about a time when America seemed more united. To the extent that was true, it may have been due to the similarity of our news media.
When I was growing up, we watched broadcast news from CBS, ABC and NBC — only 30 minutes per night instead of today’s 24/7, and mostly presenting the same material.
When we all heard the same set of facts, no wonder our opinions aligned more closely.
Today, each of you chooses your own mix of news, depending on whether you listen to CNN or Fox, NPR or Sean Hannity, and click on Politico or Breitbart.
There’s good and bad news in that. When all our news sources basically agreed with each other, we ran the risk that they could be tragically wrong at times. Opposing ideas stood no chance of breaking through to a large audience.
Today, we can consume a wide variety of viewpoints. It’s likely that at least one of them hits the mark.
Ideally, the free marketplace of ideas will lead us to the truth — but it doesn’t seem to happen every time.
It’s one thing if a news organization is trying its best to be accurate but, being human, falls short now and then.
It’s another thing when a news source deliberately bends the facts to please its audience. I see that happening today on both sides of the political spectrum.
My half-century as an editor gives me a finely tuned ear for bias. These days, I hear it creeping into even some news providers I once trusted to be neutral. It shows up in how a question is asked, or when a reporter becomes overly argumentative with a source.
The sad fact is that some news organizations find it more profitable to slant the news than to report it straight. With America divided so sharply, there’s money to be made by pandering to audiences on either the right or the left.
Our unhealthy news diets are making Americans feel angry and frustrated these days, even though we have it better than anyone on the planet.
It’s worth remembering that millions of people are desperately trying to get into this country. Hardly anyone is trying to get out.
One of my sons works alongside Norwegians, who enjoy telling him why their homeland is better than the U.S. He asks them why they applied for green cards to move here.
Still, we fail to appreciate our good fortune — partly because TV celebrities are getting rich by convincing us to feel crummy.
Now, we have the war in Ukraine to remind us what real adversity looks like. We have Russia to show us what it truly means to live in fear, without freedom of speech. Sadly, it seems to take a war to make Americans unified.
Maybe we’ll again see a day when unbiased reporting becomes admired and commentators raise our spirits instead of our blood pressure. For now, fairness is a poor formula for becoming famous.
It does, however, win you the occasional feel-good compliment.
DAVE KURTZ is a retired editor and contributing writer for KPC Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.