Raise your hand if you're paying back student loans and your household is making less than $86,000 per year.
How many hands are up? Like all of them? Mine's up.
My incredulous moment of the week last week happened after Rep. Jim Banks, in response to news that the pause on federal student loan payments would be extended again, tweeted out that "The median income for households making student loan debt payments is more than $86,000."
Considering that my household is still in repayment — I finished at the end of 2020 after 12 years of monthly checks sent, but my wife is still paying off her loans and will be for some time — my immediate reaction was "There's no way that's right."
First, to clear up early, I'm not even disagreeing with Banks that the loan payment pause probably could end at this point. (My wife is still making payments right now even though she doesn't have to, to whittle down balances while we're not accruing interest.)
But why make that point with a number that seems so wrong at first glance? That's my beef.
Anyhow, I set off researching the issue, because that's what I do when something triggers my incredulity.
It's a tricky number to research, because Banks said "households making student loan payments" as the demographic group. That's not a typical grouping on say, U.S. Census figures, which are the most robust and easily available source of data out there.
In searching for a source for the number, one person found Americans for Tax Reform — a right-wing, anti-tax foundation — which cites median household income for households in repayment as $76,400, so it's possible Banks typoed.
That article links the figure to a Brookings Institute — a progressive think tank — article arguing against across-the-board student loan forgiveness that says the median income of households with loans is $76,400 but the median income of those in repayment is $86,500, sourced to the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances from the Fed.
I looked up that report and couldn't find a median income for households in repayment. But what it did have was median incomes of "reference" person as $51,200 for people with "some college" and $95,700 for "college graduate" without delineating difference in associates, bachelor's or graduate degrees.
Later in the summary report, it has mean (average) of families with student loan debt. Among all groups, the mean debt was $40,300 and the mean income was $93,800, even higher than Banks' number.
But those figures present some problems.
First, mean (average) is typically less useful than median (midpoint) because averages can be skewed by large outliers.
Second, this looks at "families," which is here used as a generic to include all households ranging from single individuals to couples with or without kids.
Third, the average age of the respondent used to generate those figures was 40 years old, which is later into their life and careers and therefore more likely to be married and/or have higher earnings in their careers than a person typically in repayment in their first decade out of college.
And fourth, the report is generated from estimates of a detailed survey of generally 4,500-6,500 respondents from across the nation, so it's not particularly broad in scope while also not being particularly accurate to our local area.
Me, I prefer Census data, because it's more regularly updated on a broad basis. Although it can't drill down to a demographic as specific as "households making student loan payments," we can look at a variety of data points to figure out what might be more typical, as well as look at more local data relevant to us as opposed to national averages that include both poor rural areas and high-income urban metros.
First, 55.4% of all Hoosiers have at least "some college" or an associate's, bachelor's or graduate degree. Caveat: Not all of those would necessarily have student debt.
Second, Indiana's median household income among all households is $56,303, with a mean of $75,052. Only 36.5% of all households in Indiana earn $75,000 or more per year.
Third, median incomes of individuals in Indiana are $26,230 for those with less than a high school education; $32,629 for high school grads; $37,441 for "some college" or associate's degree holders; $51,475 for bachelor degree holders; and $65,658 for graduate degree owners.
Fourth, state numbers differ from local numbers. In Noble County, bachelor degree holders only earn $46,564 at median while a graduate degree is mostly worthless at just $46,893. (That's likely because Noble County not only is a low-income area but also jobs requiring college education are fewer than in, say, the Indianapolis metro.)
So, what do these numbers tell us?
First off, only about a third of Hoosier households are earning $75,000 or more, so the odds that more than half of households repaying student loans are earning more than $86,000 would seem nearly impossible.
Students typically repay loans in the early years of their careers, too, when their earnings are lower, so even a college graduate who has high lifetime earning potential probably isn't making bank immediately during their repayment period.
Granted, it's certainly possible that a household with two bachelor degree holders can gross more than $86,000, but are two 20-somethings out of college living together earning that much? Doubtful. Doubly doubtful in northeast Indiana where wages lag the state average and the percentage of residents holding a bachelor's degree or higher is about half the state's nationally poor rate of about 27%.
And I'd wager that nearly all college graduates in northeast Indiana under age 35 are earning less than $86,000 on their own.
In conclusion, again, I don't even necessarily disagree with Banks' underlying opposition to more student loan repayment delays.
But by using a junk number, it, at best, saps credibility from the opinion. At worst, it shows an utter disconnection with the reality of the constituency in the district being represented.
So why cite a number that appears so laughably wrong?
