Last Friday night provided some results that had me thinking about my power rankings all weekend. And it’s not usually a good idea to let me ponder too long over my rankings. I’ll start asking the rest of the sports staff who should be No. 1, and those guys are the wrong people I should be asking about this sort of thing.
Here’s my latest (without any help) power rankings.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 2
Record: 5-0, 1-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 40-0 win at Garrett
I couldn’t keep the Blazers at No. 2 any longer. They’ve shown me that they are the most dominant football team in the area at the moment.
Eastside has shut out three straight opponents and could do it a few more times before the postseason. It starts a stretch of three NECC Small Division games this week against Prairie Heights, followed by Fremont and Central Noble. All I have to say is good luck to the Panthers, Eagles and Cougars. You’re going to need to bring your ‘A’ game to have a chance at upsetting the Blazers.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 3-2, 1-1 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: 24-0 loss at Leo
That was ugly. Five turnovers and not reaching the opposing team’s 30-yard line is an easy way to lose a game. East Noble needs a spark. Maybe that spark is when Rowan Zolman comes back.
The Knights better regroup fast with Norwell and Columbia City coming to Kendallville the next two weeks. Both teams are very capable of leaving town with a win.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 3
Record: 3-0, 2-0 NECC Big
Last Friday’s result: 49-27 victory at Lakeland
The Hornets were tested for the first time on Friday night, and it’s a little surprising the test came from the Lakers. But give Lakeland some credit for showing some fight after starting the season the way it did.
Back to Angola. Tucker Hasselman showed that he was a hassle against West Noble. This past Friday, it was Finley Hasselman proving that he’s also a problem for opposing teams to deal with.
The Hornets will have another big test this week when Fairfield strolls into town. Some could argue the Falcons haven’t been tested yet, but they’ve certainly shown they can put a beatdown on anyone.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 3-2, 2-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: 35-34 overtime win over Fremont
I’m not one to strut around the barnyard when I say something right. Who am I kidding? Of course I am!
Last week I said Will Hoover, or Will “Moover,” is key for the Central Noble offense to be successful the rest of the season. And what does he do against Fremont? Oh, just run the ball 23 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
The kicker? He threw a touchdown pass too! This kid can do it all, and he’s got a pretty great head of hair as well.
No. 5 DeKalb
Last week: 4
Record: 0-2, 0-1 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: 13-12 overtime loss to Columbia City
The Barons returned to action on Friday night, and it looked like they worked on defense for three straight weeks. They almost did everything right to hold down the Eagles’ passing attack.
Offensively, DeKalb still has a ways to go. Granted, it was off for three weeks, so I’ll allow some time to get things figured out. But not too much time.
Others considered: Churubusco, Fremont.
