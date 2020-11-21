I have a prayer app on my phone. I am well aware that prayer is just conversation, but I like this app because it challenges me to pray for things or pray in ways that I might not if it were not for the app.
The app has: Morning Prayer, Midday Prayer, Evening Prayer, Late Evening Prayer. I must be honest, I have never done Late Evening Prayer as I arise between 4-6 a.m., and I don’t make it to late-night prayers, just too tired!
There is an opening prayer, a confession, a scripture to read, the Lord’s Prayer, and a closing prayer. It forces me to dig deep in some different areas every day. Here is the opening prayer that resonated with me during this crazy year of 2020 that I read just this morning:
“This is another day. O Lord, I know not what it will bring forth, but make me ready, Lord, for whatever it may be.
If I am to stand up, help to stand bravely. If I am to sit still, help me to sit quietly. If I am to lie low, help me to do it patiently. And if I am to do nothing help me to do it gallantly. Make these words more than words, and give me the Spirit of Jesus. Amen.”
I love that acknowledgment that we do not know what the day will bring forth. We might have news that will be joyful for some of us and it will make our day, our month, or even our year. There may be painful news that will be challenging and ripple effects similar to the joyful but not full of joy, obviously. Some of us will have an ordinary day with good moments and challenging moments and moments we wish never to repeat.
We need to remember that each day is a clean slate. If you prefer, you can look at it as a blank page already written. If you did not get done what you wanted yesterday, today could very well be the day. If you have been rushing through your days and haven’t connected this app, this day may be the very one.
I love that the prayer addresses much of what we might experience. Standing bravely always makes me think of how we do not walk alone.
I have officiated several funerals lately, and we should never take for granted those powerful words from Psalm 23.
In the Psalm it states
I will fear no evil,
for you are with me;
We can stand because we are not alone! He is with us! Especially during COVID-19!
Some of us are neither still of silent (luckily, my husband cannot weigh in right now about those two things for me)! This Psalm also addresses this:
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He makes me lie down in green pastures.
He leads me beside still waters.
He restores my soul.
One of the hardest parts of praying is the stillness we have not been raised to appreciate or emulate.
That is the lesson I am learning slowly through all of this. I am thankful for this app that challenges me to pray in ways I do not usually. I am thankful for the meal I will share this week, even if not like those in the past. I am grateful for a God who hears and listens to our prayers! Let us pray together for our world right now!
