Q: We have had some cooler nights the last couple of weeks and I turned our thermostat up and our furnace on. At first I heard it clicking, but then nothing. I waited a few minutes then turned it off and went downstairs to investigate. I removed the furnace panel and everything looked fine so I turned off the electric switch mounted on the furnace. I went back upstairs and again turned the furnace temperature up, went back down and turned the switch on with no positive results.
The next day I called the HVAC contractor who put in the new system four years ago, to find out that they had been bought out by a larger company. I did get ahold of another company and they came and found a bird in my inducer that caused the system to shut down. The bird was removed and the furnace serviced and we are back in business. My question is, how often do these companies get bought out by competitors. When I called the new company, they said it would be two weeks before they could get a service man to my house? Judith, an older woman.
A: First, I have to commend you on doing some trouble shooting on your furnace. Most of the time it is something simple and most folks hate it when they call a service person out and all they do is push a reset or turn the fan on and charge you $200.
This is the time of year when we need to trouble shoot your furnace for the heating season and at least twice a year change the filter for the best operation.
Regarding companies buying other companies, there has been a rash of acquisitions of late, both in the HVAC and plumbing businesses, but also in the roofing/siding and remodeling industries. I’m assuming it is a sign of the times, but also I know that as companies are more controlled by owners for profit and not by gifted tradesmen, that value for services will become less. As company owners who have built their businesses on customer value and service get older, they will find themselves selling to transition into retirement. If you are hiring a contractor of any type, look for companies that have a younger team, so that they will be around for years to come.
