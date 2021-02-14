This pandemic has created a phenomenon similar to the “freshman 15” that many college students experience when they suddenly become less physically active, but continue to eat like teenagers. Some people call it “COVID weight” and think it will go away when the virus does.
While losing that weight may or may not happen, an observational study of half a million people suggests that physical activity may not have enough effect on overall cardiovascular disease risk, even though it can decrease the impact of high body mass index (BMI) on cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors.
Despite the historically high rates of overweight and obesity worldwide, some evidence has suggested that cardiorespiratory fitness could reduce the effects of excess weight on cardiovascular disease risk. But the question remains whether that is enough.
To clarify the existence of the “fat-but-fit” paradox, researchers assessed the association between different BMI categories and physical activity levels, along with the prevalence of major CVD risk factors.
In a large population-based study of active workers across Spain, they identified 527,662 adults aged 18-64 years who were insured by an occupational risk-prevention company and who underwent annual medical exams as part of their coverage. The average age of the participants was 42 years, 32% were women, and the average BMI was 26.2 (overweight is a BMI above 25, obese is over 30).
The participants were categorized as normal weight (42%), overweight (41%), and obese (18%), and their activity levels were categorized as inactive (64%), insufficiently active (12%), and regularly active (24%). In addition, 30% had hypercholesterolemia, 15% had high blood pressure, and 3% had diabetes.
The investigators have correlated only the self-reported level of physical activity (which is not always reliable) to the presence of three cardiac risk factors: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.
Overall, compared with inactivity, insufficient activity or regular activity reduced CVD risk factors within each weight category. However, regular/insufficient physical activity did not completely compensate for the negative effects of overweight/obesity. Those with overweight/obesity were at greater CVD risk than their peers with normal weight, no matter what their physical activity levels were.
Compared with active normal-weight men, the odds ratio for hypertension was about doubled in active overweight men and about five times more likely in active obese men. The odds ratio for high cholesterol was about one and a half times worse in active overweight men and about doubled in active obese men. The odds ratio for diabetes was increased by one third in active overweight men and about three and a half times more likely in active obese men. The trends were similar for women.
The study results were limited by the cross-sectional design as well as inability to control for participants’ diet and the reliance of self-reports of leisure-time physical activity. However, the findings were strengthened by the large sample size and appear not to support the idea that a physically active lifestyle can completely negate the negative effects of overweight/obesity.
Since it blunts the negative effect of excess weight, increasing physical activity should remain a priority for health policies. However, weight loss should remain a primary target for health policies aimed at reducing cardiovascular disease risk in people with overweight/obesity.
Future studies will undoubtedly focus on comparing various levels of daily activities and routine exercise such as walking, bicycling, or others, with the beneficial impact on cardiometabolic risk factors in overweight and obese individuals.
The message here is that exercise and an active lifestyle can bring improvements in cardiovascular health. But weight control needs to be part of the program.
This is especially true when we remember that excess weight carries with it more strain on the lower extremity joints and increases that risk of low back pain and injury.
So, now is the time for us all to get off the couch and avoid excess calories in our efforts to lose that “COVID weight” while improving our cardiovascular risk factors.
