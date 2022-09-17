Why exactly does the federal government charge interest on student loans?
Republicans in Congress are continuing to have a stroke about the $10,000 in student debt cancellation announced by President Joe Biden. “RARR working class people shouldn’t pay for college for the elite!” they cry, like going to college is something relegated to only the Top 1%. (If more people in rural America went to college, the rural economy and communities might not be as growth depressed as it currently is, but I digress.)
I’ve already written in a recent column that I think debt cancellation is basically a do-nothing bribe to try to shore up young voters ahead of Democrats ramming into a midterm iceberg. It does nothing to address the cost of college, nor does anything for people who are incurring new debt tomorrow.
But I’ve had this thought — what if the federal government, which finances the majority of student loans, charged no interest or little interest to borrowers?
Hear me out:
The government has a vested interested in an educated populace, hence why we mandate and pay for K-12 education, while we know in the modern economy that almost all net new jobs are being created for workers with formal post-secondary education.
The average student leaves college with about $37,667 in debt nowadays (which makes my $15,000 from Purdue in 2008 look great in comparison).
The 2022 federal interest rate for undergraduate student loans is 4.99%. Granted, that’s still a lot better than seeking a private loan from a bank, which may or may not lend to you at all depending on your credit, but 5% is still 5%.
So, on a typical 10-year term, standard payback for student loans, a student with $37,667 in debt at 4.99% will have monthly payments of $399 and will accrue $10,253 in interest, if they pay on schedule.
(Coincidence that debt cancellation is $10,000 and the 10-year interest on the average student borrower is $10,253? Maybe, maybe not.)
That’s a big if on payback, however, as we know that many students early in their careers struggle to make their payments, so they may go on deferment on an income-based repayment, which stretches that 10 years out longer. I paid my loans pretty faithfully after graduation, but I did do income-reduced payments for a while when I was living in Portland and only grossing about $1,700 per month, so my repayment ended up taking 12 years.
Let’s be real — $400 per month is a weighty payment, especially for a 22-year-old in their first job at the lowest rung of their lifetime earnings ladder.
Even if you land a $20 per hour job right out of school, that’s more than 10% of your monthly gross going to student loans.
So, what if the federal government volunteers to be an even friendlier lender?
If the interest rate on student loans was 1.25% (the lowest this online student loan calculator I was using allowed me to put in), monthly payments would be reduced to $334, a $65 per month savings, while the total payback would be $40,090 over 10 years. That’s a savings of $7,800.
At 0% interest, the savings would be even larger.
“But Steve, won’t the feds lose a cash cow in bleeding college graduates for interest money?”
Maybe, but you’re bound to recoup some of it in the form of taxes. With the money graduates aren’t wasting paying interest, they could be using it on purchasing goods and services, which generates economic activity and sales taxes.
It could help put young adults on better financial footing, helping them to overcome the large financial challenges people in their 20s and early 30s typically take on including marriage, home ownership and family.
It could help reduce the amount of people who need to slow their loan payback, which only extends the financial drag of their student loan debt out beyond 10 years, sapping their disposable income well into their 30s or even longer.
Is it the end-all, be-all to the problem? No, of course not.
But as I’ve often said, I’m a believer that the best way to solve a complex problem is to attack it with many small, targeted tweaks instead of aiming for one giant, overblown, revolutionary overhaul.
Student loan interest makes the government money, sure, but at the cost of sapping the spending power of those carrying the debt.
By reducing or eliminating interest on student loans, we could further encourage higher education and reduce the cost of doing so.
