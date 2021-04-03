Easter is celebrated this Sunday, but do you know where some of our common traditions originated? Here is a glimpse at six Easter traditions:
Dyeing Easter eggs
The tradition of decorating eggs of all kinds may go all the way back to the ancient times. It’s easy to see why eggs represent rebirth and life, so associating them with spring and new growth isn’t much of a stretch. To celebrate the new season, it is said that people colored eggs and gave them to friends and family as gifts.
The Easter bunny
At first, it’s hard to imagine what a giant rabbit has to do with any type of religious holiday. But according to Time, the tradition dates back to the pagans. They celebrated a goddess of fertility named Eostre. It’s thought that German immigrants brought their tradition of an egg-laying hare called Osterhase to the U.S. in the 1700s.
Hollow chocolate bunnies
Now that we know why Easter is associated with rabbits, little chocolate rabbits actually make sense. But why are so many of them hollow inside? According to the R.M. Palmer company, the empty insides are really just in consideration of your teeth. “If you had a larger-size bunny and it was solid chocolate, it would be like a brick; you’d be breaking teeth,” Mark Schlott, executive vice-president of operations, told Smithsonian.
Easter baskets
If you squint at an Easter basket, especially one stuffed with faux shredded grass, you can totally see its origins as a nest. Remember the German Osterhase tradition? To encourage this mythical bunny to stop by their houses, children would fashion nests for it to come and lay its colored eggs. Over time (and maybe to contain the mess), the nests evolved into baskets.
Sunrise services
As the story goes, Mary opened Jesus’s tomb at dawn on Easter morning to find it empty. In honor of the occasion, many churches hold services at sunrise so parishioners can experience the event similar to how it happened. The first one on record was held in 1732 in Saxony (now Germany), by a group of young men. The next year, the entire congregation attended the early morning ceremony, and soon, the sunrise service had caught on across the country. By 1773, sunrise services had spread to the U.S. — the first was held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Easter ham
Believe it or not, even that juicy ham on your dining room table dates back to pagan rituals honoring spring and the goddess Eostre. The tradition goes back to at least 6th-century Germany. Hunters often slaughtered hogs in the forest in the fall, then left them to cure all winter. By spring, pork was one of the only meats ready to go for spring celebrations.
