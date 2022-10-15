Some ideas in medical practice seem to come and go and come back again. I was reminded of this by an article I read recently about a journalist who had a sleep study that resulted in the diagnosis of sleep apnea.
This is a condition where the person has periods of time during sleep when breathing stops temporarily.
I am sure that you know someone who is treating this with a machine, mouthpiece or other device. You may even have heard complaints from the person (or a bed partner) about the noise and inconvenience involved in the treatment.
The sufferer often notes feeling drowsy during the day. Snoring is also commonly present, suggesting obstructive sleep apnea during which the mouth and throat relax when a person is unconscious, sometimes blocking or narrowing the airway.
The resulting decrease in oxygen supply might increase the risk of developing high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases, or even sudden death.
Understandably, risks like that frequently frighten the sufferer such that lots of expensive tests and equipment seem perfectly acceptable.
Some people even undergo surgeries to remove some of the tissues at the back of the mouth, nose and throat in the effort to resolve sleep apnea and snoring.
The tests and interventions are backed up by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), a nonprofit, which decides what is sleep apnea and how to treat it. Working with sleep societies around the world, it publishes the International Classification of Sleep Disorders, relied on by doctors everywhere to diagnose and categorize the disorder.
The above journalist told of sleep medicine being “a thriving industry” with sponsors of conventions and organizations by the manufacturers of related equipment and drugs.
This seemed to suggest the potential for ethical problems. An American Academy of Sleep Medicine spokesperson said a conflict-of-interest policy and a non-interference pledge from industry contributors protect the integrity of the academy’s work.
Some of the sleep experts have recommended extremely broad screening for sleep apnea every year for adults with diabetes, obesity, untreated high blood pressure or heart disease. However, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force concluded there is “insufficient” evidence to support widespread screening among patients with no symptoms. This suggests that the correct answer for screening frequency is somewhere between yearly and never. So, you should discuss it with your health care provider depending on the presence or absence of symptoms.
Sleeping on one’s back contributes to snoring and blockages, especially as people age and the muscles in the throat become looser.
The journalist did some self-experiments and evaluation that seemed to indicate that he had less problems with sleep apnea when he slept on his side. He also snored less, woke up refreshed, and was not drowsy during the day.
This sort of side sleeping is known as “positional therapy” and is relatively inexpensive but seems to be frequently overlooked.
This idea of side sleeping is what reminded me of a medical school lecture I attended nearly 50 years ago. That was before these days of continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) machines and other devices.
Back then, the first line of treatment was to tell the patients to sleep on their sides as well as telling them to lose weight in cases where obesity was part of the problem.
Side sleeping often takes practice. The part that I remember most vividly from that med school lecture long ago was the idea that some people would sew tennis balls to the backs of their pajamas to keep them off their backs during the night, which was made even more memorable when one of my classmates asked, “Who wears pajamas these days?”
The current official AASM treatment guidelines go right to options like CPAP machines, surgery, central apnea and mouth appliances. Whereas positional therapy only gets a couple of paragraphs in AASM’s guidelines under “other” treatments and a little box on a long and complex decision chart.
It is true that side sleeping does not help everybody. Even conservative sleep doctors say CPAP machines are the best solution for many patients. But it can be an effective treatment option for some patients and may be a largely overlooked alternative, especially for those who cannot or will not use other treatments.
