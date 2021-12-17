Cindy Wick sent this text conversation with their daughter from Feb. 5, 2020. Hazel, 6, was singing a Christmas song.
Nicole: Just heard Hazel singing “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” and she sang “Oh ho, the mistletoe, hung where you can see/somebody waits for you, gizzards one, two, three!”
Me: Hilarious! I love it! I’ll always think that when I hear the song.
Nicole: :) Then I heard her ask Evie (her sister who is 9) “What’s gizzards?”
Me: Did she know?
Nicole: Nope :)
Me: So funny!
Today, we received a video of the girls (7 and 9) singing “The Gizzards 1, 2, 3” song.
I think it will always be a Christmas tradition.
Cindy and Dave Wick, grandparents, Wawaka
+++
Uncle Nathan and Aunt Saloma were babysitting Lavon, 3, one evening. When Lavon arrived he told them, “Mom and Dad are going to buy me new shoes!” Uncle Nathan, thinking Lavon was getting the shoes for a special occasion, asked Lavon, “Where are you going to wear them?” Lavon replied, “On my feet!” — Joe B. Schwartz of Monroe
A few days later while visiting his grandma, LaVon was asked what he had to eat. “Did you eat cereal?” he was asked. Lavon replied, “Yes!” So his grandma asked him, “What kind did you have?” Lavon said, “Same as my dad!” So his grandma asked, “What kind was that?” And Lavon said, “Tootie pebbles!”
+++
Catherine was painting Priscilla’s fingernails. They live in Chile and Priscilla, 5, is bilingual. Priscilla said to Catherine, “You are a ‘paint-a.’” Catherine quickly corrected her, “No, Priscilla, you have to say painter.” But Priscilla was adamant. Priscilla replied, “No, Mommy, you are a girl painter so you are a paint-a.” In Spanish, words that are gender feminine end in “a” and words that are gender masculine end in “o.” So Priscilla is learning English and Spanglish along with Spanish.
+++
Please send more stories! When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Please share this column with others. Thank you!
