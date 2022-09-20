FRANKLIN, NC — Greta Ann Ballreich Wilkins, 88, of Franklin, North Carolina, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022.
Greta was born on Sept. 20, 1933, to Albert and Dora Dorrance Ballreich in Indian River, Michigan. They preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Howard Wilkins; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Wilkins, of Otto, North Carolina; and a brother, Albert Neil Ballreich.
She is survived by her son Randall “Randy” Steven Wilkins of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Liu Bo Wilkins and Isabella Si Qing Wilkins, of Franklin, North Carolina. She is also survived by her special adopted family, “The Cabes”.
Greta loved spending time with her family, she felt this was very important. She loved to travel throughout the United States and abroad, visiting the Bahamas, Aruba, China, and Thailand.
She graduated from Petoskey High School, Petoskey, Michigan, in 1951. She attended Michigan State University and was an avid Spartan fan.
She was a member of Angola Methodist Church, Angola, Indiana, also a former member of the Rho Chapter, Psi Iola Fi, and a member of the Angola Elks.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Oakhill Cemetery, Indian River, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the following: Macon Tracs, P.O. Box 101, Otto, NC, 28763; Community Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703, or Appalachian Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 81, Franklin, N.C. 28744.
Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.
Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements in Franklin, North Carolina and Lintz Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements in Indian River, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.