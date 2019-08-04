“Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in Heaven. (Matt. 5:16)
This has been a week of sorrow in so many ways. Sometimes “life” does not let up on disappointments which lead to sorrow.
However, through that sorrow we go through, from time to time, we are once again going through a refinement period that leads us to the “Light of the World,” Jesus our Savior.
One can put so much of their very being into life and when unexplained things happen, one goes through a period of mourning due to the loss of a beloved, be it through one of separation from a move away, of someone we dearly love; a loss of life as we know it on earth; harsh words said, never to be taken back; leaving for military action; loss of a beloved animal companion; being hurt by people we have in our lives; hurt feelings at work; physical pain we must endure, the list of sorrow is unending.
I was reminded of all the things that can bring us sorrow and then God placed upon my heart to remember that Jesus is our lighthouse in this earthly life we lead. Always be on the watch for the lighthouse that saves us.
How many times, when we go out, do we look for the lighthouses that God sends to us via another person’s light that shines upon us? We often fail to look people in the eye as we pass them in the supermarket, on a run in the park and even as we go and come from our place of worship.
How sad this is to me, especially when I am hurting, myself, from any type of sadness. Too often, people embrace us during gatherings and then as soon as that time is gone, we all go our own way … not to even converse and/or try and find that person that just might need a light to shine upon them.
We never know what someone is going through and maybe we ought to stop and think just what God is asking us to do for Him to strengthen our fellow man on this journey we walk daily.
Try not to be so involved in your own sorrow that you forget just how many others may have more sorrows than you do. Be that light that says, with your whole demeanor, you are there for them. I, too, am so guilty of self-centeredness that I am going to try and think of others’ sorrows before I think upon mine. God help me to be as He made me to be. Please join me trying to make this a more loving and truly caring world.
Even people you do not know, as you meet them, keep your eyes focused on sharing the love that God gives you. Be aware of a soul in search of just some type of love that you may give them, by shining your light upon them as God is asking you to do.
I long for life where people are so full of the grace God gave to us to spread love, kindness, understanding, true peace, empathy, gentleness in word, thought and deed; and just be what God is asking us to be! Be filled with love so you can try to send to others the message that you want to be their lighthouse as they are tossed and turned on a rough sea of sorrow, pain, want, hunger and acceptance.
My heart grieves because I am losing a doctor that has been so helpful to me in my journey of illness because he is moving away; I grieve for the loss of so much lately in my life that I cannot change; I grieve for those who hunger and thirst and I cannot help them; and I grieve for how we treat each other because we are so self-centered in this world of today.
Let us try, by the love God gave to us, to change the conditions of our world, starting right now, this day, to enrich ourselves by enriching others’ lives and try and be the lighthouse around wherever you are right now.
I pray that all our good deeds shine upon those we meet each day, that they may truly see those good deeds and praise our Father in heaven.
