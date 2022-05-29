Many years ago, then U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry (with the help of an advisory committee) released the 1964 landmark report that linked smoking cigarettes with dangerous health effects, including lung cancer and heart disease.
In 1969, the Public Health Smoking Act of 1969 required all cigarette packaging to contain the statement: WARNING: THE SURGEON GENERAL HAS DETERMINED THAT CIGARETTE SMOKING IS DANGEROUS TO YOUR HEALTH.
Later, Congress enacted the Comprehensive Smoking Education Act of 1984, which required four specific health warnings on all cigarette packages and advertisements: SURGEON GENERAL’S WARNING: Smoking Causes Lung Cancer, Heart Disease, Emphysema, and May Complicate Pregnancy.
Canada became the first country to implement pictorial health warnings on cigarette packages in June 2001. Health warnings were required to cover 50% of the front and 50% of the back of the package (one side in English and the other side in French).
In spite of those warnings and the expense and other drawbacks and restrictions on smoking, people continue to pick up the smoking habit, which can become an addiction to nicotine.
If you talk to enough smokers, you will almost certainly hear a story of some old friend or relative who was a lifelong “heavy” smoker and who lived to a ripe old age with good health until near the end.
Although lung cancer is not the only risk that smokers take, it has been a curiosity that some people are cursed with that terrible disease while others are not.
A recent study suggests that some smokers might not get lung cancer because of the genetic make-up of their DNA.
These people appear to have genes that help limit mutations to their DNA that would make cells cancerous (malignant) causing them to grow into tumors.
Scientists have long suspected that smoking leads to lung cancer by triggering DNA mutations in healthy cells. But it was hard for them to identify the mutations in healthy cells that might help predict future cancer risk.
The recent study used a process called single-cell whole genome sequencing to examine cells lining the lungs of 19 smokers and 14 nonsmokers ranging in age from their pre-teens to their mid-80s. The cells came from patients who had tissue samples collected from their lungs during diagnostic testing unrelated to cancer with their findings reported in the journal, Nature Genetics.
The researchers specifically looked at cells lining the lungs because these cells can survive for years and build up mutations over time that are linked to aging and smoking.
Their analysis found that smokers had far more gene mutations that can cause lung cancer than nonsmokers, which experimentally supports the idea that smoking increases lung cancer risk by increasing the frequency of mutations, as had been previously suggested.
This is likely one reason why so few nonsmokers get lung cancer, while 10 to 20 percent of lifelong smokers do.
Among the smokers, people had smoked a maximum of 116 pack-years. (A pack-year is the equivalent of smoking one pack a day for a year.) The number of mutations detected in smokers’ lung cells initially increased in direct proportion to the number of pack-years they smoked. That is to say, the more cigarettes they had smoked, the more mutations were detected.
However, after 23 pack-years, the lung cells in smokers did not appear to add more mutations, suggesting that some people’s genes might make them more likely to fight mutations.
The heaviest smokers did not have the highest mutation burden. The data suggested that these individuals may have survived for so long in spite of their heavy smoking because they managed to suppress further mutation accumulation.
While it is possible these findings could someday help doctors come up with better ways to screen for lung cancer and treat the disease, that is still a long way off. Many more lab tests and larger studies will be needed to better pinpoint which smokers might be more prone to lung cancer and why.
But it is important to remember that lung cancer is only one of the dangers of smoking. The genes that might protect a smoker against lung cancer likely will not do the same against heart disease, emphysema, pregnancy complications, or other adverse effects of smoking.
So, no matter what your genetic make-up, the message is simple:
If you smoke, stop.
If you do not smoke, do not start.
