President Joe Biden insists he is willing to talk about reducing federal government spending and addressing the country’s spiraling national debt.
With all do respect to the commander and chief: Liar, liar, pants on fire.
The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Biden is willing to negotiate with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on spending and debt measures — but only if Republicans agree to raise the debt ceiling.
Which is a lot like a chicken coop owner wanting to talk about putting up a fence after the fox has already had its fill.
Come June 1 or so, the federal government will not have the money to pay its obligations without borrowing more money than it is legislatively allowed.
The current debt limit, while staggering, just isn’t large enough.
If you have a credit card, you know how it works. You get it initially, and say your limit is $1,000. You can’t go over. Any new purchase with a balance already at the limit would be denied.
After a couple of years of making your payments on time, the credit card company may increase your limit to $1,500, then maybe $2,500. But that hard and fast limit still applies.
Well, the federal government, in its finite wisdom, has given itself the power to set its own limit. Which is a lot like our chicken coop owner being a fox. A very hungry, insatiable fox.
So what?
That’s the government’s response.
If it trims its budget, less money trickles down to a congressman’s district. Less federal money could lead to fewer votes, which could lead to a new congressman.
So the debt rises.
According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s website, our national debt stood Friday at $32.4 trillion dollars. It increases by more than $30,000 every single second.
That $32.4 trillion? It spreads out to more than $91,000 for every single American.
Frankly, I don’t have it to pay.
The Peterson Foundation cites three main factors in the rapidly rising deficit:
• demographics — the country is aging, creating more and more pressure on federal programs such as Social Security and Medicare;
• rising healthcare costs — the segment makes up approximately 20% of the federal budget and is the second fastest rising cost segment;
• inadequate revenues — the Federal Reserve had revenues of $4.89 trillion in 2022. It spent $6.27 trillion.
I take issue with the labeling of third main factor.
We don’t have an inadequate revenue problem, we have a spending problem.
If you’re going to bringing in $4.89 trillion, only spend that much — and preferably spend less.
According to the Peterson Foundation, the American taxpayer — you and me — pays $1.3 billion in the interest of the debt every day. Rain or shine. Our good days and our bad days.
Peterson said in 2023, interest on the debt is exceeded in budgetary spending by funding for Social Security, Medicare, non-defense discretionary, Medicare, defense discretionary and Medicaid and marketplace subsidy spending.
At the rate we’re going, according to Peterson, by 2033 interest on the national debt will pass all but Social Security and Medicare spending as part of our budget.
Various pundits will tell you how catastrophic defaulting on our debt obligations would be to the economy.
A spiraling national debt will prove just as catastrophic, a slow death by a thousand (non-budget) cuts.
