Dandelions were intentionally brought to North America by European settlers in the 17th century. Some say it was for medicinal purposes, or as a food crop, but it also could have been because they reminded the newcomers of their homelands. For whatever reason, it was a conscious decision.
Today, dandelions may be thought of as more of a pest in our landscape, but they do actually have some great benefits.
They’re pretty
Those yellow flowers are a delightful treat after a gray and dull winter. If you’ve ever seen a dandelion lawn in full bloom, it’s a cheery sight. Yeah, it looks a bit messy a few weeks later when it goes to seed, but that just means more of those bright blooms will be showing up later.
They’re fun
C’mon, what kid didn’t like mashing the yellow flowers into someone’s face to leave a yellow stain on their cheek? Or blowing the fluffy seed heads into the air to make a wish?
They’re edible
Dandelion leaves add a bitter, peppery flavor to salads and soups. The bitterness takes a little getting used to, which is why you might think about adding dandelions in small amounts to your salad. You can also cook the greens to make them less bitter. In any event, always harvest juvenile plants, which are less bitter. It goes without saying that you don’t want to harvest dandelions from lawns that have been treated with herbicides or pesticides.
They’re ecological
Small birds eat the seeds, and several types of pollinators get nectar from the flowers. Allowed to fully develop, taproots can penetrate hardpan, a layer of compacted soil, to extract calcium from the subsoil. In addition, dandelions are among the first weeds to colonize disturbed land. That may sound bad, but remember, nature abhors bare ground. So-called weeds fight erosion.
