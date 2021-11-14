Last week, I began a story of a man who became a coroner case after dying alone in a house that was subsequently became so populated by flies that buzzing could be heard from the sidewalk in front of the house. The windows were completely covered by flies that had been feeding on and laying eggs in the man’s decomposing flesh.
As you might imagine, the body was significantly decomposed, which created difficulty in confirming the identity of the decedent. He did not look like the picture on his driver’s license except for his hair color and we were not sure we could obtain any usable fingerprints.
However, in our search of the home, we found pictures that matched the image on his license, which also included clear images of rather intricate and unique tattoos on his upper arms.
Since he was on his side, one of his arms had been protected to the point that the same unique tattoo in the picture was still clearly visible, which improved our confidence in discussing the situation with his next-of-kin.
With the help of a forensic autopsy and history provided by the family, we were able to establish the cause and manner of death.
Unfortunately, as I have gotten older, I have developed a problem called tinnitus, which is a buzzing sound in my head with no external source. Sometimes, it reminds me of the buzzing noise that house made, which I have not heard again but will never forget.
As I have previously explained, law enforcement officers do “welfare checks” on people when someone has not been seen or heard from for some time. So, it was not out of the ordinary for a sheriff’s deputy to check up on a psychiatric patient who had not been seen out of her house for several days, which was a change from her usual pattern of activity.
As it was described to me, the deputy noticed “The Smell of Death” when he got out of his car in the driveway.
He was able to enter the house through an unlocked door while identifying himself and calling out the resident’s name repeatedly.
It was not a surprise when he walked into the bedroom and saw a lifeless body on the bed. However, as he approached, he was surprised that there was a second body of a male next to the expected female body.
Surprise turned into shock when the man on the bed suddenly sat up and shouted, “Hey!!! Get out of here!”
The deputy backed out of the house and called for backup, including the SWAT team. He explained to them that there was a shouting and possibly aggressive and dangerous man inside the house with an obviously dead person who had apparently been dead for a while.
As the coroner, I was called to the scene after the SWAT team had re-entered the house and had taken the man into custody with no further resistance from him.
Fortunately, there was no evidence of foul play regarding the death, which was later confirmed by a forensic autopsy and toxicology studies.
Just as fortunately, the man lying next to the dead body was well known to me due to previous encounters related to his chronic mental health difficulties. So, the incoherence of the interview with him was not as surprising as the scene would have suggested. He simply did not want to leave his friend until she had woken up again.
There are lots of other details in this case. But I think this gives you an adequate outline to understand why this welfare check turned into a night to remember for everyone involved and especially the first officer on the scene when the death scene suddenly came to life.
Thank you to those who sent me encouraging messages regarding these stories. As I record them for my family and friends, I plan to intermittently include them here, alternating with medical information. I am grateful to everyone who reads these words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.