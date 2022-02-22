Among the scores of exchange students East Noble High School has hosted, I only remember one from Ukraine — Dasha Partas, who was a friend of our daughter, Catherine Reyes-Housholder.
Dasha’s host mom for the 2002-2003 school year was Jo Drudge of Rome City, who, with her sister, had the opportunity to go to Dasha’s wedding in Ukraine in 2007. They had a wonderful time.
Dasha is living in London, but her family is in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.
I received this email message from Jo:
“She says hi and hopes to see you and Terry in April (when they come to the U.S. for the Easter holiday).
“Alex is in international corporate banking working for the American bank Citigroup. His current role is in risk management. He has a masters degree from Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service.
“Dasha is a strategic communications consultant advising high tech companies on their global reputation management.
“The boys are 1 and 11: Alex and Nicholas.”
Almost exactly eight years ago I connected with Dasha because Russia had invaded Ukraine and we wanted to know how she was doing.
This is what I wrote (March 3, 2014).
Dariia “Dasha” Partas, a former AFS exchange student at East Noble High School, is expecting Russian troops to attack her homeland, possibly today.
In a telephone interview at 3 p.m. Monday (10 p.m. in Kiev, in northern Ukraine where she lives), Partas predicted that Russian troops would kill some of their own people so that the Russian propaganda machine could justify the attack.
Born in southern Ukraine, Partas now lives in Kiev. The mother of a 3-year-old son, she works in corporate affairs for Ukraine’s largest mobile phone company. Her parents, who are entrepreneurs, still live in southern Ukraine.
“I honestly don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” Partas said Monday.
Partas lived from August 2002 to June 2003 with Jo Drudge of Rome City.
Partas said all the Ukrainian channels were reporting Monday “that tonight we are awaiting provocation from the Russian side. They will kill some of their own people on purpose and position it as if the Ukrainians attacked them and then they will be able to justify their attack.”
Her parents, who live 100 miles from Odessa, toward Crimea, told Dasha that Russian military planes have been landing near their city since Saturday. Russia has had a naval military presence in the Ukrainian region of Crimea for 230 years in order to maintain access to the Black and Mediterranean seas.
“Right now we are thinking about ways to leave for Moldova,” Partas said.
+++
Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 because many Ukrainians were starting to seek closer ties with the West. The same basic reason is behind Russia’s current moves. Vladimir Putin does not want a successful democracy on his doorstep.
Here are brief excerpts from a video by The Economist titled: “Disputed Borders: Russia Vs. Ukraine.”
• Vladimir Putin claims Russians and Ukrainians are one people and that Ukraine isn’t a state.
• But Ukraine is proud of its independence.
• Russia and Ukraine have a shared ancestry.
• Ukraine was a cornerstone of the Soviet Union until the block collapsed in 1991.
• Ukrainian independence went hand-in-hand with a new democratic Russia ... But over the years Moscow came to view Ukraine’s independence as a strategic blow as well as an emotional one.
• Today around 13% of Ukrainians are ethnically Russian and nearly one third speak Russian as their first language.
• Recent events have turned many Ukrainians against Russia.
• Mainly due to Ukraine’s strategic significance, Putin is determined to keep Ukraine in Russia’s orbit (and out of NATO).
• In 2004 the Putin-backed candidate for president of Ukraine lost. Even when Putin’s candidate won five years later, Putin still couldn’t get his own way in Ukraine.
• When the Putin-backed president was overthrown, Putin was furious. His response was to annex the Ukrainian territory of Crimea and to encourage pro-Russia uprisings in eastern Ukraine, a conflict that is still going on (resulting in 14,000 deaths).
• Putin’s popularity among Russians is falling. Street protests erupted after opposition leader Navalny was poisoned and thrown into jail.
• Putin portrays himself as Russia’s defender against a failing West. He believes he cannot allow Western-style democracy in Ukraine because a successful democracy next door might lead people to demand the same thing at home.
+++
Jo Drudge, who for many years was president of East Noble AFS, hosted six girls over the years. For information about hosting and/or volunteering please see afsusa.org or yesprograms.org.
