Q. We are in the process of remodeling our kitchen and have worked out a floor plan with a contractor. Now, we are working our way through selections. I think I have a good handle on what I want for cabinet wood finish and I’m trying to narrow down the appliance colors. When I look around, I’m amazed at how little color options there are for regular appliances. I’m planning on using a larger refrigerator and range and was thinking white. I have seen very few almond or beige appliances. Where can I find more options for colors? — Kim of Steuben County
A. You are right, Kim, appliances have changed, and what people like has changed also. Forty years ago, you had your basic white and almond. Along came green and gold. Remember those in the 1970s? A few years later, beige had a popular run.
Funny, bathroom fixtures have kind of followed the same path over the years.
Today most appliances are stainless. There was a time in the past when white was the popular color. You can still get a variety of colors in appliances and some manufacturers will do custom colors. The problem though is there are only a couple that do that and it’s at a high cost.
There are standard colors like red and blue with some but there are now old-fashioned-style looking appliances that are very limited in selection. It seems, to get good options on the appliances, you need to be stainless, black stainless, or black and white in standard sizes.
Even when you get into the larger appliances, the only options are black or stainless.
Keep in mind that you usually want all the appliances to match including range hood, trash compactor, fridge and stove.
Yes, there are some upscale appliances that come in red, yellow and green enamel finishes that now can easily cost into five figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.