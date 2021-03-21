”For as the earth bringeth forth her bud, and as the garden causeth the things that are sown in it to spring forth; so the Lord God will cause righteousness and praise to spring forth before all the nations.” (Isaiah 61:11)
For many years now I have cried when I pray. I wonder about me sometimes ... many times I have become so “filled” with whatever, during a church service or a sermon that touches my heart, I feel very embarrassed because the tears just seem to flow down my cheeks.
I found this verse: “the effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” (James 15:16)
Now I do not think, for one second, I am righteous ... but I try to be as fervent in prayer as possible. So, I “leave out the righteous” and think I should only ask God to show me how to “avail” myself to others ... and listen ... so they know they are not walking this path alone ... I believe the Holy Spirit is with all of us, all the time ... I think we/I should try to “walk” the best we/I can with others ... if only in prayer.
Trying to understand what all this means, and I have studied psychology in college ... and feel these are “real” experiences I have had. I have had these “things” happen to me since I was a child. I just must let it go and thank God that I feel what I feel.
It is a joyous feeling sometimes, other times, a “painful” time when praying for others whom I know are hurting.
Reading about Fr. Solanus Casey, a Capuchin Monk that was in Huntington, Indiana, for a time, St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, when he was ill, has given me some insight into certain aspects I have experienced in my life.
Fr. Casey, from what I understand, reading about his life, prayed in thanksgiving for all the “things” that happened to him in his life. Not just the “blessings,” but the pain and suffering he endured and his love for those who were hurting so much for various reasons. So, now I pray in thanksgiving for those aspects of my life that have crushed my very soul, at times, and because the experiences have made me “feel” truly, “feel” others’ pain.
Not being afraid to go wherever God leads me and meet vastly different folks has taught me that God leads us where He wants us to go in this life.
How I miss being out among folks and long for the day when I will be able to, once again, just be out and about and meet people who want to talk.
Just listening to folks, sometimes, is all they need to heal their hurting souls, showing them, someone really does care for them.
Spring is coming our way very soon and the refreshing rain showering down upon us and the beautiful nature all about us filled with a yearning to gaze toward the beautiful sky, above us, and rejoice in the freshness of a new beginning in our lives, once again.
The times of darkness, prayerfully, will be swept away by the “winds of healing” from the darkness we have all travailed this past year.
Once again, our Father, will cleanse the earth as well as cleanse our spirit, filling it with Hope, Love and Charity for all as we, once again, meet on this road we travel in life, on earth.
”Ask the Lord for rain in the springtime, it is the Lord who sends the thunderstorms. He gives showers of rain to all people, and plants of the field to everyone.” (Zechariah 10:1)
As God refreshed His glorious Earth, he also refreshes our souls, if we will only let him do so. So, when the spring rains fall gently upon the new growth of nature ... pause and feel, if only in your soul, the gentle rain God is “showering” over you and making you, once again, new in spirit and love for others about you.
“Dear Father, I pray that we all will be the freshness in the air, look upon the beauty You send us each season of life and rejoice in your love, your forgiveness, and your many blessings that flow over our lives. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
Please pray for me, as I pray for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.