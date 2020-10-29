Pandemic and politics. Two eight-letter words that I want to think about less right now.
I just want the election to be over.
And I want the pandemic to be over.
Along with most Americans, I want to return to the time when we welcomed people — from near and far — into our homes and hugged them freely.
And I want to return to a time without so much discord.
That time will come. Someday the impact of the virus will recede.
Someday it will once again be the norm to treat all people with respect — including those with differing viewpoints.
Call me Pollyanna, but I believe the vast majority of people place high value on respect for others. I believe the vast majority of people simply want to live in creative, caring, peaceful and productive ways — and want others to be able to do the same.
But first we have to have Election Day. Pandemic and politics. Eight-letter words that incite various levels of fear and apprehension.
In many cases, the No. 1 antidote to fear is education, knowledge. If we educate ourselves about the basic steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19 — masks, physical distancing, hand washing, sunshine, fresh air, good nutrition — we are less fearful because we are more in control.
With politics, information from reliable sources and knowledge about history help us to understand — and be grateful for — the power of great ideas, courage and character. For example, by reading David McCullough’s “1776” aloud to my father in September my faith that good can triumph against seemingly impossible odds was renewed.
McCullough’s deft weaving of eye witness accounts illustrates in remarkable detail how Washington learned from his failures and benefited from an uncanny ability to judge raw talent and character.
And here is a sobering fact: Washington’s leadership in “1776” began with so many failures that in a more modern era, he would have been relieved of his command in a few short months.
Our nation has gone through so much ... and triumphed. We all can benefit from learning more about our past from reliable sources, such as great books. We all can benefit from spending more time with books and less with TV and tweets.
Nonetheless, fear remains. And one of my fears has been election-related violence. I was reassured recently to come across the research of a political scientist at Indiana University. The entire article is linked to this column online at kpcnews.com but I will share a few excerpts here. I hope you find them helpful, if you have experienced the same fear of election violence as I have.
Ore Koren, an assistant professor and International Security Fellow at Indiana University, Bloomington, writes.
“Many have expressed concern (about election violence). Some envision President Donald Trump’s supporters using misinformation to mobilize vigilante militias to clash with leftist protesters. Others envision that groups on the left will refuse to accept the results and mobilize, leading to violence and deaths across the country.
“Having a contested election in times of crisis, however, is by no means a guarantee of violence.
“When social science researchers like me try to predict political violence, we look at a large number of historical cases across multiple countries, and try to identify which events have resulted in many casualties.
“First, strong political institutions are especially effective in reducing the risk of violence.
“In the U.S., for example, despite allegations to the contrary, electoral fraud is extremely rare. Even if uncertainty and chaos were to ensue in the wake of the election, the authority to decide a winner is vested in an independent institution such as the U.S. Supreme Court or by the House of Representatives.
“Second, research, including my own, finds that mass political violence usually happens in countries that have no capacity to prevent it.
“In the U.S., if any political leader calls for vigilantes to mobilize, both the federal government and states have the capacity to expeditiously eliminate this threat. Militias may be armed, but they are no match for a well-trained National Guard or Army regiment.
“Some, however, fear that the president will send federal agencies to seize ballots. Although military officers continue to express formal commitment to keeping the military nonpoliticized, such actions, if taken, may result in a violent backlash by left-wing vigilantes. But federal agents acting under orders from the White House will have the tactical upper hand in such clashes, which greatly adds to their deterrent capacity.
“Finally, an especially strong predictor of election violence is a history of armed political conflict. After the 2016 elections, America experienced massive protests and some rioting, but little in the way of deadly political violence.
“Ninety-five percent of the 12,607 political demonstrations in the U.S. between May 24 and Sept. 19, 2020, were peaceful. There were 351 other kinds of incidents, including imposing curfews and perpetrating physical attacks. In 29 of those, there was violence against civilians, where 12 people were killed, nine of them by the police. And in an additional five drive-by shootings, three police officers were killed by the extremist group the Boogaloo Bois.
“Ultimately ... fears of widespread violence by vigilantes and activists during and after Election Day should be treated as fears, not as a probable outcome.”
In conclusion — I urge you to stay abreast of the science regarding the pandemic.
And I urge you to read “1776” and other great books — ideally aloud to whoever will listen.
