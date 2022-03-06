“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning.” (Psalm 30:5)
Seems like the thoughts for this column come to me, often during times I just am awakening for the day. Yes, the word “scaddle” came to me the other day.
I spent time with my grandparents in southern Illinois, and the grammar used in that area was, in my childhood, of a different sound and pronunciation. That is why after moving to Cleveland, Ohio, I was picked on and called a “Hillbilly.” Words and demeanor can really bring sorrow to a young child of 8.
I knew our Father was always there for me, however! Why I am not quite sure, but I do know it to be true.
When we are hurt by words, actions, whether we be an adult or child, sorrow certainly does enter our soul at that time.
People do not seem to realize the hurt they can give by just saying one unkind word, along with their actions in the deliverance of that word. One sorrow can tear down a person’s hope for the day and leave us feeling very empty inside.
People can hurt each other, for various reasons, so many times, not meaning to do so. We may have a slip of the tongue, a curt reaction in demeanor, or just do something, we do not even know we are doing to hurt another.
I have found, recently, something that happened quite a while ago was healed by our Father’s placing something on someone’s heart, to do something for my husband and me. Just imagine in your mind, the most beautiful feeling of love and charity that embraced our souls because someone was so moved by our Father to be kind and loving.
We all are in our Father’s family, and I rejoice in thanksgiving for the love I receive, often, just out of the blue,” so to speak from our Father’s family, here on earth. “Praises, indeed be to God, as I pray in thanksgiving, for these folks.”
Any little thing can really “set” me off into a place of sorrow, an angry word, reading the headlines in the newspaper, watching the news on TV, seeing people interact with others in an unkind way, the list of sorrows repeated, daily, is endless.
My husband and I were talking about how words have changed so much since we were little. I am a Baby Boomer, he is older than me ... and he said he does not know exactly what he is called. Words my grandparents used were so normal to me, and I no longer hear those words. That, in a way, makes me feel sad. We are supposedly so politically correct these days; it boggles my mind.
My granddaughters will never hear the words I heard but will hear far worse words than I have ever heard in all my years on earth. I was still playing with dolls at 11 and my granddaughters are on their “tablets,” missing so much interaction with “real people.” Rather breaks my heart! So, I try to enrich them with funny stories of Grammy, and my 16-year-old, does seem to get a kick out of my stories and seems to like to hear those old tales of mine.
One especially, old story is the fact I use to visit “Old Man Harley,” who lived just about a block from my grandparents’ house. He had carried the Confederate Flag in the Civil War. Oh, the stories I heard while swinging on a wooden swing, on a hot, summer evening. Oh, I, again praise God that I still retain these beautiful memories!
So, though we may weep in sorrow for a time, joy will always “breeze in” from Heaven and wipe those sorrows away, as our Father sends joy to remind us of the love He has for each of His children.
Go out this week and make sure you carry a lot of joy with you: Try to make those sorrows of others “scaddle!”
Note: “Probably alteration of British dialect scaddle to run off in a fright, from scaddle, adjective, wild, timid, skittish, from Middle English scathel, skadylle harmful, fierce, wild, of Scandinavian origin; akin to Old Norse skathi harm — more at SCATHE” — from The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, 4th Edition
